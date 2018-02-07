Sink or Swim: NCRD Pool-A-Thon Feb. 17

The NCRD Pool-A-Thon is an annual event which raises funds for the NCRD/ Nehalem Elementary School Swim Instruction/Water Safety Awareness Program.

Not to be confused with the fundraising effort to build a new pool, but event organizers wanted to make this crystal-clear.

The mission of this 86-year old program is to provide a safe environment in which the students can learn to swim, and be educated in water safety, while instilling the value of swimming as a lifetime skill and healthy recreational activity.

Benefiting the lives of over 200 children (including Basic skills students of School District 56), the lessons are provided weekly through out the school year.

The Pool-A-Thon event raises a substantial amount of funds necessary to keep the NCRD/Nehalem Elementary Swim Program afloat

Donors pledge student swimmers a flat rate or a specific amount for each length of the pool the student swims.

Participating kids canvas throughout the community looking for sponsors who will pledge dollars for their swimming efforts.

The big event is held on a Saturday, thus providing the kids a venue to showcase their fine tuned swim skills for supportive family and friends.

The Saturday following the Pool-A-Thon, the swimmers are rewarded with a celebratory party for their dedication to the cause.

Proceeds go to swimming, safety

All proceeds from the Pool-A-Thon go directly toward the 2018/2019 NCRD/ Nehalem Elementary Swim Instruction/Water Safety Awareness Program which impacts the lives of all students, kindergarten through fifth grade, including the NKN District 56 Adaptive Swim Program.

By pledging money or making a donation to a student swimmer, you can help guarantee all the children will benefit from this vital program that has been in existence for over 86 years.

We each can play an important role in maintaining our community’s essential values, and your monetary investment in the Learn to Swim Program will make a real and genuine impact.

Participating kids will be canvassing throughout the community through Feb. 24, looking for sponsors who will pledge dollars for their swimming efforts.

Please sponsor a swimmer

The Pool-A-Thon has become a major fund-raiser for the NCRD/Nehalem Elementary Swim Instruction/Water Safety Awareness Program. By pledging money to a student swimmer, you can help guarantee the continuance of this vital program that has existed for over 86 years.

Sponsors are asked to pledge a certain amount for each length of the pool the child swims.

A little history

The proceeds from the NCRD Pool-a-thon support the NCRD/ Nehalem Elementary School Swim & Water Safety Awareness Program which has existed in some form since 1930.

At that time the school district was planning an addition to the school in Nehalem. The drowning of two local teenage boys prompted the community to ask the school district to add a natatorium.

Even though it was during the Great Depression, there was overwhelming community support to teach every child how to swim to avoid future tragedies.

Eighty-six years later in this area surrounded by water and dominated by water related recreation, we continue to accomplish our mission of providing Swim Instruction and Water Safety to all Nehalem Elementary Students, according to a spokeswoman.

The goal has been to offer a safe environment where the students can learn to swim, and be educated in water safety, while instilling the value of swimming as a lifetime skill and healthy recreational activity.

The skills they learn in the pool could save their life or the life of another.

The NCRD School Swim Program reaches out to every Nehalem Elementary student Kindergarten through fifth grade. This also includes the NKN District 56 adaptive Swim Program.

Historically our community has accomplished something extraordinary in financially sponsoring students who are swimming laps for dollars during pool-a-thon.

By pledging money or making a donation to a student swimmer, you can help guarantee all the children will continue to benefit from this vital and historic program.

We each can play an important role in maintaining our community’s essential values, and your generous investment in the Swim Program will make a direct and immediate impact.

Mark your calendars

28th Annual Pool-a-thon is February 17, from 9 a.m.—1 p.m.

Donations can be mailed to: Pool-a-thon 2018

P.O. Box 207 Nehalem OR 97131

For more Information contact: Pool(855)444-6273 or Sue Dindia-Gray 503-368-6238