Scholarship opportunity for NKN High School girls

Women’s Club of Manzanita-North County is offering a scholarship for a Senior girl at Neah-Kah-Nie High School. The scholarship applications are available from the NKN HS Counselor’s Office. The application can be downloaded from the Women’s Club web site: ncoastorwomensclub.org. A link is available on the Women’s Club Facebook page.

Applications must be returned to the Counselor’s Office or sent electronically to dgetty@ncoastorwomensclub.org by Thursday, March 22.

Instructions are included in the application. For more information, contact dgetty@ncoastorwomensclub.org.