Riverbend Players’ next a ‘dangerous comedy

“Born Yesterday,” Garson Kanin’s part romantic comedy, part political satire, skewers the corruption of American government by viewing it through the eyes of a beautiful, uneducated woman named Billie. In the play, Billie questions corruption’s stranglehold on the disadvantaged as she awakens to a world full of new possibilities.

Playing for over 1,600 performances on Broadway and earning five Academy Awards for its film adaptation, this dangerous comedy asks who will survive the Washington political machine: brains, wealth or moneyed interests?

“Even though the play was written 70 years ago, the message of ‘Born Yesterday’ still rings true in today’s America,” said organizers with the production.

Directed by Tom Cocklin and produced by Linda Makohon, audiences will be delighted by Riverbend Players’ production of outstanding community theater, according to organizers.

Tickets are $15 at the door (plus ticket fees if bought online at tickettomato.com).

Performances are 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 23, 24 and March 2, 3 with 2 p.m. performances on Feb. 25 and March 4.

Performances will be held at the NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36155 Ninth Street in Nehalem.

For more information, visit riverbendplayers.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/nehalemriverbendplayers.