Preparedness no disaster in Nehalem

The Disaster Preparedness Fair was no disaster – although many people had to park blocks away and hike to the Nehalem Fire and Rescue Station 13 Saturday.

By Brad Mosher

bmosher@countrymedia.net

In less than two hours after it opened more than 200 people visited the fire station and went to a series of booths where volunteers explained some of the problems and solutions that local residents would face after a disaster.

By the end of the day, that number would double shattering the attendance figures for the last fair in 2013.

It also brought people from up and down the coast, along with Portland, a spokesman for the volunteer group explained.

“Most importantly, a large percentage of them were new to preparedness. This is what we were hoping for – getting more people engaged in personal, family and community preparedness,” the public information officer said. At the different booths and stations, they handed out information to the visitors and one even gave away military MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) as an example of how to plan for meeting food needs after a disaster.

There were stations covering the needs for sanitation, evacuation, shelter, CERT (Community Emergency Response Teams), how to prepare and setting up “GoBags.” GoBags are emergency bags containing three days worth of survival essentials.

In addition, the volunteer group had a section devoted to children called the “Kid’s Experience.”

In the Kid’s zone, there were stations set up for the younger visitors ranging from using a seismic sensor to show how even jumping up and down can cause vibrations. There were other stations showing how fault lines criss-cross the Pacific Northwest. In addition, there were other stations where the need for reinforcing buildings and effect of liquefaction could have on buildings during an earthquake.

One of the more popular stations was how to meet the water and sanitation needs after a disaster. In addition to showing how to build a latrine from readily available raw materials, they also showed the need for filtration of new water sources after disasters due to the possible contamination of the local water supply.

According to the display at that station, clean water and adequate hygiene were absolutely critical to survival.

People will need to not only find water, but make it safe, while making sure to safely dispose of any human or pet waste, the location stressed.

There were classes held at the fire station where people could find out even more information about surviving a disaster and how to meet the immediate needs for survival and eventual rescue. There were also classes on communication, building safety and other subjects.

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB) covers the Nehalem Bay communities of Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler, and the surrounding areas.

According to one of the volunteers handling the fair, it was a big success. Betsy Chase said that it was a good turnout at the fire station along Highway 101.

“This is a fair that we put together to showcase all of the different aspects of preparedness, ways that people need to get ready for the whole range of emergencies or disasters that can hit us here on the North Coast.”

According to Chase, one of the programs she is involved with focuses on preparing an entire neighborhood. “It is neighbors helping neighbors.”

According to a spokesman for the volunteer group, 150 people took the overview classes at the fair to learn about the more-extensive Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH), Yellow Radio, and GoBag training.

In addition, 69 people expressed interest in training to join the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

“We sold 47 Yellow Radios that help neighbors communicate with each other in emergencies,” said David Dillon, the EVCNB’s public information officer.

“The fair also generated record hits on our website – evcnb.org – a great resource for information on how to deal with the variety of emergency situations – large and small – that can occur in our county almost any year,” he added.