Pirates bounce back from loss to Loggers

Neah-Kah-Nie improved to 9-5 in Northwest league play Tuesday with a 63-44 win over Faith Bible.

The victory kept the team tied with Nestucca for fourth place in the standings.

The Pirates visit Columbia Christian tonight, then got to Life Christian Saturday before hosting Nestucca Tuesday and Gaston Thursday.

Loggers roll

Neah-Kah-Nie was forced to play catch-up Saturday, but they were never able to chop down the visiting Vernonia Loggers.

They were able to control the Loggers’ top offensive threat, Clay Sullivan. They limited him to just 15 points.

But his Logger teammates picked up the slack and helped the visitors from Vernonia cruise to a 55-35 win Saturday in Rockaway Beach.

“They have the best player in the league and we tried to do some different things to stop him.

“I think we contained him pretty well, but the other guys stepped up,” Neah-Kah-Nie coach Tim Gienger said after the game.

“His little brother (Kale Sullivan) stepped up. Their coach said he’s streaky and he was streaky good tonight (Saturday),” the Pirate coach said.

“That was the difference. We had opportunities. We didn’t finish at the rim. They do have a 6-foot-5 kid (Jakob Handgard) who influences things, but we just didn’t finish,” the coach said.

Instead the younger brother burned the Pirates with five long-range bombs that gave him also a 15-point total for the evening.

Neh-Kah-Nie actually had more baskets – 14 to 13 – than the visiting Loggers.

But Vernonia’s Sullivan brothers combined for eight three-point baskets (21 points) to account for the big differential.

The Pirates had no three-point baskets.

Vernonia jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter, then carried it to a 30-19 edge by halftime.

In the third quarter, the Sullivans combined for 14 of the team’s 18 points, while Neah-Kah-Nie added eight.

Chase Dorsey led the Pirates in scoring with 11 points, while Josh Elinsky, and Sam Holm each added eight points. Giovanni Barr, A.J. Pieper, Willie Davidson and Josh Longfellow each added two points.

In addition to each of the Sullivans scoring 15, the Loggers got 12 points from Gaven Everett.

The loss dropped the Pirates (8-5) into a fourth-place tie with Nestucca (8-5), while Vernonia stayed in third at 10-3.