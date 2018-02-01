Pirate grapplers prep for mat challenge at district championships

Some wrestlers were perfect.

Evan Wiley, Jacob Waldron, Jett Johnston, Tristan Bennett and Travis Jonsson each survived the mat showdown Jan. 24 at Neah-Kah-Nie High School.

Each emerged unscathed, with Wiley picking up a pair of wins at 132 pounds over Vernonia foes.

Waldron defeated Nestucca’s Gavin Davis for one of his 145-pound wins.

Johnston picked up three wins, including one over Nestucca’s Isaac Barnes in the 195-pound competitions. Two were by falls.

Tristan Bennett grabbed a pair of wins at the 220-pound level, both by fall. One win was over Nestucca’s Joshua Seals.

In the 285-pound competition, it was Jonsson picking up a pair of wins by fall.

The Pirates and the rest of the teams in Special District 1 will be traveling to Monroe Friday for the district competition at Monroe High School.

The biggest obstacle for the Pirates and Bobcats will come from host Monroe.

At stake is the chance to qualify for the state championship tournament in Portland.