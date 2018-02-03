Pies mix tasty treats with fundraising at White Clover

Some pies were made to be eaten last Saturday at the pie auction and feast at the White Clover Grange.

But others were made to help raise money.

By Brad Mosher

bmosher@countrymedia.net

The 10th Annual North County Pie Day was a joint fundraiser for both the grange and Food Roots.

Both plans were successful with a near-capacity crowd bidding more than $200 for several pies throughout the evening.

It was a chicken pot pie which claimed the highest bid, but there were several others finishing with bids nearly as high.

Among the other pies up for auction were a Vegetarian Tamale pie, Crab Quiche, Boston cream pie, Brown Butter Hazelnut, Deep Dish Huckleberry Volcano pie and a Venison Mince Meat pie.

The first one that went up for bidding was a French Apple Pie by Corrine Wisniewski while a Salted Honey pie from the new Salmonberry Saloon was the next one up for the bidding.

According to Vivi Tallman, one of the organizers, the pie night was a big success – both in taste as well as raising funds.

“We raised almost $5,000,” she said after the event had concluded and very few pieces of pie were left in the building.

“We had a great Pie Day. The highest bid on a pie was for $230 and three or four others went for over $200,” she said.

“We had pie bakers from 60 years old to nine years old. There were more than 100 people here having a wonderful time. After the auction, they had a chance to sample another 40 pies that were made by our local pie makers and friends,” she added.

The auction duties were handled by Susan Tone, who was returning for her fourth year as auctioneer.

More than two-dozen pies were set up specifically for the auction.

Sponsors for the North County Pie Day were HeatherKristianStrang.com and Manzanita Grocery & Deli. In addition, other sponsors include the Salmonberry Saloon; Susan Tone, RE/MAX Broker; Valerie Schumann, Principle Broker, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Hans Tonjes, Real Estate Broker; Unfurl; and the Tillamook County Creamery Association.