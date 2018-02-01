Manzanita Public Safety Log

1/14/2018
Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Assisted OSP with two reports of vehicles on Manzanita Beach.
Responded to a report of a road hazard in Manzanita.
Responded to an illegal fire in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with an illegal fire in Neahkahnie.
Investigated a possible ordinance violation in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with an abandoned camp fire in Neahkahnie.
Responded to illegal fireworks in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in OWSP.
Responded to a noise complaint on Manzanita Beach.
1/17/2018
Assisted OSP with a commercial alarm in NBSP.
1/18/2018
Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Nehalem.
Investigated two commercial alarms in Manzanita.
Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a hit and run in Neahkahnie.
1/19/2018
Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.
Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
1/20/2018
Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Nehalem.
Issued a citation for failure to renew registration in Nehalem.
Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.
Assisted OSP with an attempt to locate on Hwy 101 in Wheeler.
1/21/2018
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Wheeler.
Investigated a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with a report of an abandoned vehicle in Bayside Gardens.
Assisted TCSO with a report of possible theft in Bayside Gardens.
Responded to a report of an unwanted person at a business in Manzanita.
Assisted OSP with a request for a welfare check along Hwy 101 near OWSP.
1/22/2018
Issued a citation for expired tags in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.
Investigated an animal complaint in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a burglary in Wheeler.
Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
1/23/2018
Investigated a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.
Took a report of fraud in Manzanita.
Investigated a report of injured wildlife in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance near Nehalem.
Assisted ODOT with a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Nehalem.
1/24/2018
Responded to a report of fraud which resulted in the arrest of a male for identity theft and related charges in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a report of theft in Bayside Gardens.
1/25/2018
Assisted TCSO with a report of a dangerous driver in Bayside Gardens.
Arrested a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.
Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.
1/26/2018
Issued a citation for passing in a no-passing zone in Nehalem.
Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
1/27/2018
Assisted TCSO with a burglary in Bayside Gardens.
Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.
Investigated a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.
Assisted TCSO with an attempted burglary in Wheeler.
Investigated two residential alarms in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a noise complaint in Wheeler.