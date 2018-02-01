Manzanita Public Safety Log

1/14/2018

Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

Issued three citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Assisted OSP with two reports of vehicles on Manzanita Beach.

Responded to a report of a road hazard in Manzanita.

Responded to an illegal fire in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with an illegal fire in Neahkahnie.

Investigated a possible ordinance violation in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with an abandoned camp fire in Neahkahnie.

Responded to illegal fireworks in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a welfare check in OWSP.

Responded to a noise complaint on Manzanita Beach.

1/17/2018

Assisted OSP with a commercial alarm in NBSP.

1/18/2018

Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Nehalem.

Investigated two commercial alarms in Manzanita.

Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a hit and run in Neahkahnie.

1/19/2018

Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

Responded to a report of trespassing in Manzanita.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

1/20/2018

Issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for driving while suspended in Nehalem.

Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Nehalem.

Issued a citation for failure to renew registration in Nehalem.

Responded to a request for a welfare check in Manzanita.

Assisted OSP with an attempt to locate on Hwy 101 in Wheeler.

1/21/2018

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (47/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for failure to carry proof of insurance in Wheeler.

Investigated a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.

Assisted TCSO with a report of an abandoned vehicle in Bayside Gardens.

Assisted TCSO with a report of possible theft in Bayside Gardens.

Responded to a report of an unwanted person at a business in Manzanita.

Assisted OSP with a request for a welfare check along Hwy 101 near OWSP.

1/22/2018

Issued a citation for expired tags in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (44/30) in Nehalem.

Investigated an animal complaint in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a burglary in Wheeler.

Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

1/23/2018

Investigated a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.

Took a report of fraud in Manzanita.

Investigated a report of injured wildlife in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a suspicious circumstance near Nehalem.

Assisted ODOT with a road hazard on Hwy 101 in Nehalem.

1/24/2018

Responded to a report of fraud which resulted in the arrest of a male for identity theft and related charges in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a report of theft in Bayside Gardens.

1/25/2018

Assisted TCSO with a report of a dangerous driver in Bayside Gardens.

Arrested a male on a warrant in Bayside Gardens.

Assisted TCSO with a disturbance in Bayside Gardens.

1/26/2018

Issued a citation for passing in a no-passing zone in Nehalem.

Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

1/27/2018

Assisted TCSO with a burglary in Bayside Gardens.

Responded to an animal complaint in Manzanita.

Investigated a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.

Assisted TCSO with an attempted burglary in Wheeler.

Investigated two residential alarms in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a noise complaint in Wheeler.