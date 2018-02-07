Hoffman Center Offers Botanical Drawing

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will offer five Botanical Drawing classes throughout 2018, starting Saturday February 10. The first workshop will be Botanical Sketchbook, followed by spring, summer, fall and winter sessions.

Led by Dorota Haber-Lehigh, the series of workshops will focus on drawing from nature while being inspired by changing seasons. The workshops can be taken independently or as a series. Each workshop will have a different seasonal focus while emphasizing sketching from observation. Students will experiment with new techniques, study botanical accuracy and the learn the importance of self-expression. The series is designed for students 18 and up, and all skill levels are welcome.

The first workshop will focus on keeping a botanical sketchbook. In this workshop, students will engage in creative, meditative, and structured exercises to dive into this practice. In this foundation class, students will learn sketching, measuring, tonal/shading, application, color blending and layering, and composition ideas. Using pen, graphite and color pencils for sketching and combining and adding text will give students the tools to embrace their personal style and use a sketchbook to record their botanical journey. By the end of the first class, students will complete several entries in their sketchbooks and will walk away with ideas on how to continue throughout the year.

Tuition is $45 per session, or $150.00 for all five sessions. ($30/per session).

Classes will be held February 10, from 1:00 to 4:00pm; and April 28, August 25, October 20, and December 1, from Noon to 4:00pm.

Haber-Lehigh’s art and teaching explore the ephemeral beauty of nature, magic of native plants and human connection with plants. She holds degrees in Art, Indigenous Studies, Spanish and Education. She authored two ethnobotanical coloring books. Her workshops are engaging, inclusive and fun. They are designed for all levels and abilities. She is currently working on a Diploma in Botanical Illustration through the Society of Botanical Artists in London. She has taught students whose age ranged from 10 to 90+, and of all artistic abilities in public schools, community colleges and art centers.

Additional information may be found at: http://hoffmanblog.org/register-for-workshops

Hoffman Center Offers Painting Class

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will offer a one-day “Mixed Media Acrylic Painting & Collage” workshop Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Led by Astoria artist Patti Breidenbach, a former junior high and high school art teacher, the class is designed for students age 18 and up. Beginning to professional artists are welcome.

Tuition for the workshop will be $80, plus a $20 materials fee. The class will be limited to 10 students.

“Mixed Media Acrylic Painting & Collage” will focus on creating art using paint, collage, stenciling and fabric. Participants will be able to apply these methods and techniques to future works of art. Students will leave with a finished 8×8 piece of art.

“The goals are to introduce another way to interpret personal thoughts and personal environment while lifting the perceived limitations of materials,” said Breidenbach.

“Ergo the freedom of feeling there is no wrong way,” she added.

Although all materials are provided, students are encouraged to bring any materials that they want to use such as their own acrylic paints, brushes, stencils, or fabric.

Breidenbach, who has a BFA in Jewelry Design, is also a certified high school teacher. She is the former Executive Director of the Granville Arts Council in Oxford, North Carolina. She enjoys teaching oils, watercolor, ceramics, drawing, paper making and book binding, and basket weaving.

Breidenbach says “Art is very personal. What you see on the canvas is the soul of the artist. Reflections on crazy current events have led me to a lighter and somewhat whimsical interpretation of my world. That, or stick my head in the sand!”

To register or find additional information, follow this link to the Hoffman Center: http://hoffmanblog.org/http:/hoffmanblog.org/mixed-medium-acrylic-painting-collage

Questions about the “Mixed Media Acrylic Painting & Collage” can be addressed to Breidenbach at pattiannb123@yahoo.com. A sampling of her art can be found at http://www.astoriavisualarts.org/patti-breidenbach.html