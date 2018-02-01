Favored Falcons barely escape Lady Pirates’ ambush

Faith Bible is alone atop the Northwest League race as it heads into its final week.

But the fifth-ranked team in the state barely pulled off a 36-28 victory in Rockaway Beach Tuesday.

The Lady Falcons improved their record to 19-2 for the season at the expense of the Pirates.

The Pirates fell to 6-12 for the season.

In Northwest League play, the Falcons lead with a perfect 10-0 record, while the Lady Pirates are at 4-7 Neah-Kah-Nie remained in fifth place.

Vernonia rally logs narrow win

Going into Tuesday’s game against the toughest team in the Northwest League, the Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates know they need to win as many of the remaining four games as they can.

They entered the game Tuesday on a two-game losing streak after losses to City Christian and Vernonia.

According to coach Corey Douma, the latest loss really hurt.

The Lady Pirates were ahead for most of the game, before the lead and a victory, slipped away, Saturday by a 33-28 margin.

“We played 30 minutes of great basketball. Unfortunately, the last two minutes, we didn’t,” the coach said. “We were not able to finish the game.”

Maddie Lambert had 13 points to lead the Pirates.

The Pirates led 9-5 and 15-8 after the first quarter and at the half.

But Vernonia came back in the second half, outscoring the Pirates 16-9 in the final quarter.