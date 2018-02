Ecola State Park will be closed for repairs to its entrance road Feb. 13 to Feb. 15. The park will reopen Feb. 16 at 8:00 a.m.

Park manager Ben Cox says that erosion, weather and heavy traffic have caused the road to deteriorate.

Ecola Park staff will work with members of the Bob McEwan Construction company to complete the repairs.

Learn more about Ecola State Park at oregonstateparks.org.