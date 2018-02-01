Community News Briefs

DAILY EVENTS

Also check out the community calendar online at www.northcoastcitizen.com/calendar.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Master Gardener Classes – TDA offered from the Oregon State University Extension Service. Classes are taught by experts and specialists, class takes place once a week every Thursday. Tuition is $120 and includes book, access to online resources, and instructors. Call 503-842-3433 for more information.

Circle of Caring meeting – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. First and fourth Thursdays at St. Mary’s in Rockaway Beach. Join them to knit and sew. Contact 503-355-2661 (parish office).

Knitting Fiber Arts Workshop – 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at at the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. Registration per workshop is $45 for enrolled 4-H Youth and includes all materials, equipment and supplies. Space is limited to 12 participants.

Frances Stilwell collection of paintings, “Oregon’s Botanical Landscape: An Opportunity to Imagine Oregon Before 1800.” display, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. Contact Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, (503) 842-4553.

Master Gardener Training, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., OSU Extension Office, register at http://bit.ly/TillamookMG2018. Contact Joy Jones, 503-842-3433 or joy.jones@oregonstate.edu.

Preserve@Home Online Food Preservation Training, register at http://bit.ly/TillamookFoodPreservation. Contact Nancy Kershaw, (503) 842-3433, nancy.kershaw@oregonstate.edu.

Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meeting, every Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m., IOOF Hall, 9330 4th St., Bay City. Contact Pat Neman, (503) 801-2229.

Tillamook County Republicans Meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., Tillamook PUD Carl Rawe Meeting Room, Tillamook. Contact Tom Donohue, (503) 965-9970.

Rockaway Lioness Club Meeting – 11:30 a.m. at the Lions Club House behind City Hall.

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

Pool tournament – 5:30 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse on Highway 101 in Nehalem. For information, call 503-368-4990.

Friday, Feb. 2

Salmonberry Meeting – 10 a.m. in Salem at the state capitol building, Room 50. The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will hold a board meeting in Room 50. Topics on the agenda include an update on the Valley segment of the trail, which runs from Banks through Manning and Timber, fundraising updates.

Nehalem Winterfest : Burke and Castletown – 7:30 pm – 10 pm at North County Recreation District, 36155 9th Street in Nehalem. Opening for Kevin Burke, Castletown returns to NCRD with their high-energy “AmeriCeltic” fiddle, guitar, and drums blend. For information and prices, call 855-444-6273 or contact kileyk@ncrdnehalem.org .

Friends of Bill W – 8 p.m. every Friday at the Rockaway Beach Community Center.

Alcoholics Anonymous – 6 p.m. every Friday at the Rockaway Beach Community Center.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Nehalem Winterfest: Terry Robb – 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North County Recreation District 36155 Ninth Street in Nehalem. For information and prices, call 855-444-6273 or contact kileyk@ncrdnehalem.org .

Nehalem Winterfest: Quarterflash – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the North County Recreation District 36155 Ninth Street in Nehalem. For information and prices, call 855-444-6273 or contact kileyk@ncrdnehalem.org .

Onsite Job Fair – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the TCCA Visitor Center. Now Hiring All Seasonal positions. On-the-Spot Interviews with Hiring Managers. Apply online at Tillamook.com/careers or fill out an application at the fair.

Saturday Night Bingo – 6 p.m. at the Lions Club House behind City Hall (Saturdays) in Rockaway Beach.

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

Mixed Media Acrylic Painting & Collage workshop – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Astoria artist Patti Breidenbach designed class for students 18 and older. Beginning to professional artists are welcome. Tuition for the workshop will be $80, plus a $20 materials fee. For details, visit httphoffmanblog.org/http:/hoffmanblog.org/category/workshops

Sunday, Feb. 4

Sunday Night Dinner – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Tillamook Nazarene Church every Sunday. Free.

Nehalem Winterfest: Mel Brown Quartet – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the North County Recreation District 36155 Ninth Street in Nehalem. Iconic jazz legend Mel Brown and his very talented quartet. Admission is $13 to $18. For information and tickets, call 855-444-6273 or contact kileyk@ncrdnehalem.org .

Labyrinth Walk – 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church 36335 Hwy 101 in North Nehalem. The walk will be held the first Sunday of each month. Free for all who come, more information at www.saintcatherineoregoncoast.org.

Monday, Feb. 5

Bridge – 1 p.m. (Every Monday) at the Rockaway Beach Community Center 2310 Hwy 101 N in Rockaway Beach.

County Road Advisory Committee Meeting – 3 p.m. at the Board of County Commissioners Conference Room B.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Writing Lounge – 10:30 a.m. (Tuesdays) , Hoffman Center For The Arts

Yoga with Lucy – 5 p.m. (Tuesdays) at the Center for Contemplative Arts.

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

Rockaway Lions Club Meeting – 11:30 a.m. at Lions Club House behind City Hall. Open lunch $5.

Grief Support Group – 3-4:30 p.m., first and third Tuesdays, Tillamook Regional Medical Center, Conference Room B (fourth floor).

The Women’s Club of Manzanita meeting – First Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m., at the Pine Grove Community Center.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions class – 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the North County Recreation District at 36115 Ninth Street in Nehalem.

Oregon Coast Fiberartisans – Every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. For more information contact latimerprograms@centurylink.net or call Gail or Kim at 503-842-8622.

Family Hoops Night – 6:30-8 p.m. (Tuesdays) at the Garibaldi Grade School gym. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 503-355-2291.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

International Order of Rainbow for Girls – 7 p.m., first and third Wednesdays, Tillamook Masonic Hall. 503-842-6758.

White Clover Grange Potluck – 6:30 p.m. at White Clover Grange in Nehalem. Potluck at 6:30 followed by monthly meeting.

Thursday, Feb. 8

Wellspring Adult Respite Care – 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., first and third Thursdays, Covenant Community Church, Manzanita. 503-815-2272.

North County Grief Support Group – 3-4:30 p.m., first and third Thursdays, Calvary Bible Church, Manzanita. Call 503-368-6544, ext. 2313.

Circle of Caring meeting – First and fourth Thursdays at St. Mary’s in Rockaway Beach, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join them to knit and sew. Contact 503 355 2661 (parish office).

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

Veterans for Peace – Social at 6:30 pm 7 p.m. meeting, second Thursday, in the Riverbend Room of North County Recreation District at 36155 Ninth Street in Nehalem. For more Info, call Brian McMahon, 503-368-3201.

Pool tournament – 5:30 p.m. at the Manzanita Lighthouse on Highway 101 in Nehalem. For information, call 503-368-4990.

Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series – 7:20 p.m. at the Pine Grove Community House 225 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Gordie Reeves, Research Fish Biologist in the PNW Research Station of the U.S. Forest Service, is the guest speaker. Dr. Reeves will focus on the entire watershed. There is a raffle. This month we have a $25 gift certificate from Manzanita News and Espresso. Raffle tickets will be available for a $5 donation at the door.

Friday, Feb. 9

Friends of Bill W – 8 p.m. Fridays at the Rockaway Beach Community Center.

Alcoholics Anonymous – 6 p.m. Fridays at the Rockaway Beach Community Center.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Tillamook Bay Boating Club – 4 p.m., first Saturday, Bay City Hall. Call Paul Schachner, 503-322-0313.

Acoustic Blues with Dave Wiegan – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hoffman Center For The Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Wiegan’s live performances are best described as edgy acoustic/electric blues-rock along with some originals.

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

Tillamook County Woodturners meeting – Every second Saturday of the month at 8792 Doughty Rd., Bay City at 10 a.m. For more information, call 503-801-0352.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Unity Rebekah 51 breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., IOOF Hall, Fourth Street and Hays Oyster Road, Bay City. Contact Bonnie Ketchum, (503) 801-0453.

Pacific I.O.O.F. pancake breakfast – 8-11 a.m., second Sunday, Bay City I.O.O.F. Hall. $5 per adult, $2.50 per child under 12.

Monday, Feb. 12

Bridge – 1 p.m. (Every Monday) at the Rockaway Beach Community Center 2310 Hwy 101 N in Rockaway Beach.

Trigger Point Release – 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Graceful Waves Chiropractic 278 Rowe Street #210 in Wheeler.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Shrove Tuesday Pancake and Sausage Dinner – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Tillamook. Adults $8, children under 12, $5. Contact St. Alban’s Church, (503) 842-2070.

Tillamook County Historical Society meeting, 11 a.m., Tillamook Bay Community College. Contact Sally Rissel, (503) 781-4102.

Tillamook County Beekeepers Association meeting, social 6 p.m., meeting 6:30 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 4506 3rd ST, Tillamook. Open to the public. Contact Claire Moody, claire@vanirmail.com or (503) 318-9149.

Healthy Families Enrollment Fair, 1 to 3 p.m., Department of Human Services, Tillamook. Contact Healthy Families, (503) 842-2773.

Writing Lounge – 10:30 a.m. (Tuesdays) , Hoffman Center For The Arts

Yoga with Lucy – 5 p.m. (Tuesdays) at the Center for Contemplative Arts.

Open Clay Studio – 10 a.m. (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions class – 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the North County Recreation District at 36115 Ninth Street in Nehalem.

Bay City Council – 6 p.m., second Tuesday, in the Council Chambers at 5525 B Street, Bay City City Hall. Open to the public. A workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. the day before the meeting. The public is invited to attend workshops and meetings.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Rockaway Beach City Council – 6 p.m., second Wednesdays, City Hall. Open to the public.

Tillamook County Emergency Communications District meeting – 5 p.m. in the Stan Sheldon Board Room located at 2311 Third Street in Tillamook. Persons wishing to speak before the District Board may do so under agenda title Communications. Speakers will be limited to five (5) minutes and must make prior arrangements.

WEEKLY EVENTS

SUNDAY

Meditation – 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.

MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7-8 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Nehalem.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.

FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.