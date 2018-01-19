Yes on Measure 101

The arguments for and against Measure 101 are intended to help the voter make an informed decision. What I see in the arguments in favor of the measure is a solution that, while imperfect, secures health care for 1 million Oregonians, including 400,000 children.

The arguments against the measure offer no solutions. Opponents try to convince voters that by failing the measure, it will force our legislators back to the table.

They already know they have to go back, as the 2017 legislation has a two-year sunset. If Measure 101 fails, it will force a crisis into the short 2018 session that simply can’t yield a better solution.

As an individual health plan buyer, I have seen my premiums triple over the last four years. I don’t look forward to another 1.5 percent increase, but that’s another year away, as premiums are set for 2018. By supporting Measure 101, I can do the right thing for my fellow Oregonians now, and then use my voice and my votes to influence a better outcome in the 2019 legislation.

Please join me in Voting YES for Measure 101.

Debbie Moberly

Nehalem