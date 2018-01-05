Wheeler on the Bay Lodge Named #1 on 100 Best Oregon Destinations 2018 List

Four businesses in Tillamook County made the 100 Best Fan Favorite Destinations in Oregon list for 2018, with Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina topping the list at number one. Kelly’s Brighton Marina, Inn at Cape Kiwanda, and Blue Heron French Cheese Company also made the top 100. All four businesses were on last year’s 100 Best as well.

The list is compiled by MEDIAmerica, publishers of Oregon Business Magazine, and based on more than 38,000 customer reviews found on TripAdvisor, Google, Yelp and other review sites. Scores were tallied and combined to determine the level of travelers’ overall satisfaction. The scores were then ranked to create the 100 Best Fan-Favorites Destinations list.

“To have one of the county’s lodging properties earn number one status in just the second year of this ranking is terrific,” said Nan Devlin, tourism director for Visit Tillamook Coast, the county’s tourism organization. “Martha Taylor, co-owner and innkeeper, who purchased the lodge this last spring, deserves a big round of applause for creating a wonderful visitor experience in Wheeler.”

The top 100 destinations will be charted on a map for visitors and residents to use as a guide for traveling the state. A total of 75,000 statewide maps will be distributed in 2018 at most of the state’s entry points and visitor centers.

Online reviews are the new word of mouth, said Devlin. Studies show that 85% percent of travelers will first read up to 10 online reviews before making a choice for dining, lodging and even shopping.

“That’s why paying attention to online reviews is so important for tourism businesses,” said Devlin.