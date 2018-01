Tsunami watch canceled

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration canceled the tsunami watch at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

An earthquake in Alaska spurred the watch.

Original alert:

A TSUNAMI WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT WHICH INCLUDES THE COASTAL AREAS OF CALIFORNIA, OREGON AND WASHINGTON FROM THE CAL./MEXICO BORDER TO THE WASH./BC BORDER … If you are located in this coastal area, stay alert for further updates. Tsunami watches are an advance notice to areas that could be impacted by a tsunami at a later time. Watch areas may be upgraded to a warning or advisory status, or canceled, based on new information. At 1232 AM Alaska Standard Time on January 23 an earthquake with preliminary magnitude 8.0 occurred 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City Alaska. Estimated tsunami start times for selected sites are; Neah Bay Washington 455 AM. PST. January 23. Long Beach Washington 500 AM. PST. January 23. Moclips Washington 500 AM. PST. January 23. Port Orford Oregon 505 AM. PST. January 23. Charleston Oregon 510 AM. PST. January 23. Westport Washin gton 510 AM. PST. January 23. Seaside Oregon 510 AM. PST. January 23. Newport Oregon 515 AM. PST. January 23. Brookings Oregon 515 AM. PST. January 23. Crescent City California 520 AM. PST. January 23. Horse Mountain California 525 AM. PST. January 23. Fort Bragg California 525 AM. PST. January 23. Port Angeles Washington 530 AM. PST. January 23. Port Townsend Washington 555 AM. PST. January 23. Monterey California 555 AM. PST. January 23. San Francisco California 620 AM. PST. January 23. Port San Luis California 620 AM. PST. January 23. Santa Barbara California 635 AM. PST. January 23. Los Angeles Harbor California 650 AM. PST. January 23. Newport Beach California 700 AM. PST. January 23. La Jolla California 705 AM. PST. January 23. Oceanside California 705 AM. PST. January 23. The tsunami watch will remain in effect until further notice. Refer to the internet site tsunami.gov for more information.