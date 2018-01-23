Preparedness Fair to address local readiness

“We truly hope that anyone and everyone interested in knowing more about how to prepare and survive a natural disaster will plan to attend the fair,”

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay (EVCNB) will sponsor a Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fire Station 13 on Highway 101 between Manzanita and Nehalem.

The event is part of the Corps’ ongoing mission to help area residents prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

The Preparedness Fair will be free, open to the public, and include educational activities for children.

Exhibits, interactive displays, and short workshops will highlight local preparedness programs, with particular emphasis on what individuals and families can do to ensure their own readiness.

Volunteers representing all EVCNB programs will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about classes the organization offers.

In any particular year, Tillamook County is subject to a variety of disruptive emergencies and disasters – windstorms, power outages, floods, landslides, and even tornados. The biggest concern of emergency planners, though, is the ever-present possibility of a giant earthquake caused by a rupture along the Cascadia Subduction Zone off shore that would generate a massive, life-threatening tsunami. The north Tillamook County area could be devastated and cut off from outside help for several days. Total recovery could take several months or even years.

“We truly hope that anyone and everyone interested in knowing more about how to prepare and survive a natural disaster will plan to attend the fair,” said EVCNB President Linda Kozlowski. “The event promises to be fun and informative and we believe everyone will come away with a better understanding of steps we can all take to be prepared.”

Information about emergency preparedness and the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay is available online at evcnb.org.