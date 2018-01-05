Power of Humor and Laughter presentation at Hoffman Center

The Power of Humor and Laughter presentation for the Art of Ag-ing/of Dying series at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, from 3 to 5 pm.

Please note this is a change to Wednesday. All of our Art of Aging/of Dying events will be on Wednesdays in 2018.

There is plenty of research out there on the benefits of humor and laughter, for body, mind and spirit. Laughter appears to change brain chemistry and may boost the immune system. Humor may allow a person to feel in control of a situation and make it seem more manageable. It allows people to re-lease fears, anger, and stress, all of which can harm the body over time. Humor improves the quality of life. Even without the research, we know this intuitively.

During the dark days of winter, join us for a few hours to learn how to more proactively add more humor and laughter into your life, every day. Mostly come prepared to laugh! This session will be lead by a team of Art of Aging facilitators.

The event will be held at Hoffman Center for the Arts; 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR from 3-5 pm on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. There is a $5 fee to attend.

If you’d like to be on an email list for the Art of Aging and Art of Dying an-nouncements, email telaskinner@gmail.com

The Art of Aging/of Dying Series is a program of the Hoffman Center of the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Ave). Further information is available at www.hoffmanblog.org online or contact Tela Skinner, at telas-kinner@gmail.com