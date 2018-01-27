Pirates sink Lions with third-quarter surge, 69-56 (with photos)

Neah-Kah-Nie took advantage of third-quarter turnovers to launch the Pirates to a 69-56 victory over visiting City Christian Thursday in Rockaway Beach.

The win improved the Pirates to 8-4 in league play and stayed in third place in the Northwest League standings. City Christian fell to 3-9 in league.

The Lions will visit Nestucca Saturday, while Neah-Kah-Nie will host Vernonia in a battle for third place in the standings. The Loggers are one-game ahead of the Pirates with a 9-3 league record. A Pirate win would tie both of the teams at 9-4.

The first time the two teams met, Vernonia took a 61-49 win in front of their home crowd.

The Lions roared off to a fast start and held a 19-15 lead after one quarter.

Neah-Kah-Nie turned the tables in the second quarter, scoring 17 points while holding the visitors to just 10.

That was enough to give the Pirates a 32-29 edge at halftime.

But turnovers and fast break baskets helped the Pirates pull away from the Lions in the third quarter as they scored 22 points, 10 more than the Lions.

That gave the Pirates 56 points heading into the fourth quarter while the Lions had just 41.

Chase Dorsey led the Pirates in scoring with18 points, while Giovanni Barr added 10. All but two players were able to score Tuesday, with both Willie Davidson and Giorgio Nasi finishing with nine points each. Josh Elinsky and Sam Holm scored eight apiece, while A.J. Pieper added four points.

City Christian’s Ian Knox led all scorers with 23 points, with 13 coming in the first quarter alone. He was held to just three points in the second half. Ytbarek Solomon finished with 11 points, while McKinley Faria had nine points.

Photo Gallery: