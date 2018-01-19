Friday, 19 Jan 2018

Sports

Pirates battle for NWL playoff hopes


Josh Elinsky drives through defenders for a shot during a game earlier this season. The Pirates are in the race for a league playoff spot.

Neah-Kah-Nie is traveling to play Delphian today with a battle for fourth in the Northwest League still the goal.

After dropping two games to league leaders Knappa and Columbia Christian, the Pirates bounced back with wins of Faith Bible and Nestucca.

Now, they have another shot at surprising Knappa, but they will have to do it in the Loggers’ camp.

The first time the two teams played, Knappa pulled away to a 70-32 victory.

Before the Pirates can go after the Loggers, they have to beat both Gaston and Delphian. The Pirates have beaten Delphian (66-42).

Gaston was a half-game behind Neah-Kah-Nie in the standings – until Tuesday when the Pirates picked up a 60-51 road victory over the Greyhounds.

It was Neah-Kah-Nie’s third straight win.

