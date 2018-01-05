Pirates batter Blue Jays, fall to Lions in title game

Neah-Kah-Nie jumped out to an early lead in Saturday’s Driftwood Classic title game in Rockaway Beach.

They just couldn’t hold it, losing a narrow 53-51 decision to the visiting Lions.

By Brad Mosher

The Pirates held Jefferson to just four points in the first quarter, but their 13-4 lead disappeared quickly in the second quarter.

Jefferson scored four straight times off turnovers to turn a 15-6 deficit into a tie with three minutes left before halftime. Neah-Kah-Nie scored just four points in the second quarter.

The Lions had an 18-17 lead at halftime.

Sam Holm led all scorers with 15, while Jefferson’s Daniel Aguilar had 14 to lead the Lions – including four three-pointers.

Chase Dorsey finished with 11 an Josh Elinsky had 10 for the Pirates. Giovanni Barr put in nine, while Willie Davidson had four and Ryan Dillard added two.

Both teams had 21 baskets, but the Lions had a 7-3 edge in long-range scores for a 21 to nine edge in outside points.

The loss dropped Neah-Kah-Nie to 5-5 for the season, while the 3A PacWest visitor improved to 6-6.

Neah-Kah-Nie ran away from Jewell for a 53-23 win Friday, earning a spot in the Driftwood Classic Tournament title game Saturday in the Pirates’ gym.

Siletz Valley buried the Blue Jays Saturday in the consolation game by a lopsided 61-14 margin. The Warriors lost a 62-50 decision to Jefferson Friday, sending the team against the Blue Jays.

Neah-Kah-Nie and Jefferson will be meeting in the title game, playing in the lower gymnasium at noon.

The Pirates had 10 players score, led by Josh Elinsky with 12 points, while Sam Holm finished with nine. Giovanni Barr finished with six points, while Destin Donaldson added five. Ryan Dillard, A.J. Pieper, Giorgio Nasi and David Troutman each finished with four points.

Chase Dorsey had three points, while Josh Longfellow finished with two.

The Pirates hosted Knappa Wednesday, reopening the Northwest League schedule, then will play Columbia Christian at home Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The team will travel to Faith Bible Monday.