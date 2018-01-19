Friday, 19 Jan 2018

Sports

Pirate grapplers find bright spots in Redmond tourney


Neah-Kah-Nie wrestling coach Chris Bennett shouts encouragement to one of his wrestlers on the mat earlier this season.

The Pirates have been busy on the mat lately.

In Tuesday league showdown in Vernonia, the Neah-Kah-Nie wrestlers took on the Loggers and Kennedy.

The team will be even busier this week with a short trip to Tillamook and then hosting a district competition.

Over the weekend, the team ran into some tough competition is one of the top wrestling tournaments in the Pacific Northwest.

As a team, the Pirates went 0-4 against foes in the dual-format Oregon Classic Wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Neah-Kah-Nie will be back on familiar turf Friday when they compete in Tillamook at the Gary Seaney Duals tournament.

The Pirates will be competing against Banks, Central, Neah-Kah-Nie, Tillamook, West Albany, Willamina / Falls City in Friday’s tournament.

The following Wednesday (Jan. 24), the Pirates will host a District 1 tournament with Toledo, Vernonia and Waldport at 4 p.m.

The Pirates will head to Washington Jan. 27 for the Beach Brawl in Ilwaco, then prepare for the district championships Feb. 2 at Monroe.

In Redmond, Tristan Bennett got three walkover wins by forfeits.

His brother Travis Bennett actually got some mat time, picking up a 4-0 decision over Monroe’s Zack Esplin in addition to a forfeit win. He also lost to Reedsport’s Devin Lichte by fall.

OREGON CLASSIC

at Redmond

Lowell 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 24

106: Tristan Garcin (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 113: Justin Corp (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 120: Symon Thurmon (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 126: Logan Davis-Tucker (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 132: Kasey Erwin (LOWE) over Eochaid Fry (NEAH) (Fall 2:00) 138: Kent McIntosh (LOWE) over Evan Wiley (NEAH) (Fall 0:51) 145: Jacob Waldron (NEAH) over (LOWE) (For.) 152: Sebastian Garcin (LOWE) over Mychal Kelly (NEAH) (Fall 0:42) 160: Nate Roat (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Travis Bennett (NEAH) over (LOWE) (For.) 195: Jett Johnston (NEAH) over (LOWE) (For.) 220: Tristan Bennett (NEAH) over (LOWE) (For.) 285: Thomas Talamantes-Ward (LOWE) over Travis Jonsson (NEAH) (Fall 5:30).

Monroe 36, Neah-Kah-Nie 24

106: Jared Egbert (MONR) over (NEAH) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Double Forfeit 132: Louden Ballard (MONR) over Eochaid Fry (NEAH) (Fall 3:57) 138: Evan Wiley (NEAH) over (MONR) (For.) 145: Alec Avery (MONR) over Jacob Waldron (NEAH) (Fall 1:08) 152: Kai Garber (MONR) over Mychal Kelly (NEAH) (Fall 0:59) 160: Ricardo Ramos (MONR) over (NEAH) (For.) 170: Carson Perdue (MONR) over (NEAH) (For.) 182: Travis Bennett (NEAH) over Zack Esplin (MONR) (Dec 4-0) 195: Jett Johnston (NEAH) over (MONR) (For.) 220: Tristan Bennett (NEAH) over (MONR) (For.) 285: Travis Jonsson (NEAH) over Cody Sherman (MONR) (Dec 5-2)

Reedsport Charter 48, Neah-Kah-Nie 24

106: Christian Solomon (REED) over (NEAH) (For.) 113: Carson Keith (REED) over (NEAH) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Elijah Carson (REED) over Evan Wiley (NEAH) (Fall 1:21) 132: Eochaid Fry (NEAH) over Fisher Wahl (REED) (Fall 2:59) 138: Double Forfeit 145: River Lichte (REED) over Jacob Waldron (NEAH) (Fall 2:30) 152: Justin Cassano (REED) over Mychal Kelly (NEAH) (Fall 0:55) 160: Brady Dexter (REED) over (NEAH) (For.) 170: Nick Glover (REED) over (NEAH) (For.) 182: Devin Lichte (REED) over Travis Bennett (NEAH) (Fall 0:53) 195: Jett Johnston (NEAH) over (REED) (For.) 220: Tristan Bennett (NEAH) over (REED) (For.) 285: Jonathan Lommen (NEAH) over (REED) (For.)

North Lake 24, Neah-Kah-Nie 18

106: Trent Tobiasson (NLAK) over (NEAH) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Wyatt Joye (NLAK) over (NEAH) (For.) 126: Ethan Fine (NLAK) over Evan Wiley (NEAH) (Fall 0:00) 132: Eochaid Fry (NEAH) over Levi Waldron (NLAK) (Fall 0:00) 138: Nikkilas Shumway (NLAK) over (NEAH) (For.) 145: Jacob Waldron (NEAH) over Keith Swan (NLAK) (Fall 0:00) 152: Mychal Kelly (NEAH) over Justin Sharp (NLAK) (Fall 0:00) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Double Forfeit 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit

