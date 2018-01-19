Pirate grapplers find bright spots in Redmond tourney

The Pirates have been busy on the mat lately.

In Tuesday league showdown in Vernonia, the Neah-Kah-Nie wrestlers took on the Loggers and Kennedy.

The team will be even busier this week with a short trip to Tillamook and then hosting a district competition.

Over the weekend, the team ran into some tough competition is one of the top wrestling tournaments in the Pacific Northwest.

As a team, the Pirates went 0-4 against foes in the dual-format Oregon Classic Wrestling tournament over the weekend.

Neah-Kah-Nie will be back on familiar turf Friday when they compete in Tillamook at the Gary Seaney Duals tournament.

The Pirates will be competing against Banks, Central, Neah-Kah-Nie, Tillamook, West Albany, Willamina / Falls City in Friday’s tournament.

The following Wednesday (Jan. 24), the Pirates will host a District 1 tournament with Toledo, Vernonia and Waldport at 4 p.m.

The Pirates will head to Washington Jan. 27 for the Beach Brawl in Ilwaco, then prepare for the district championships Feb. 2 at Monroe.

In Redmond, Tristan Bennett got three walkover wins by forfeits.

His brother Travis Bennett actually got some mat time, picking up a 4-0 decision over Monroe’s Zack Esplin in addition to a forfeit win. He also lost to Reedsport’s Devin Lichte by fall.

OREGON CLASSIC

at Redmond

Lowell 54, Neah-Kah-Nie 24

106: Tristan Garcin (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 113: Justin Corp (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 120: Symon Thurmon (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 126: Logan Davis-Tucker (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 132: Kasey Erwin (LOWE) over Eochaid Fry (NEAH) (Fall 2:00) 138: Kent McIntosh (LOWE) over Evan Wiley (NEAH) (Fall 0:51) 145: Jacob Waldron (NEAH) over (LOWE) (For.) 152: Sebastian Garcin (LOWE) over Mychal Kelly (NEAH) (Fall 0:42) 160: Nate Roat (LOWE) over (NEAH) (For.) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Travis Bennett (NEAH) over (LOWE) (For.) 195: Jett Johnston (NEAH) over (LOWE) (For.) 220: Tristan Bennett (NEAH) over (LOWE) (For.) 285: Thomas Talamantes-Ward (LOWE) over Travis Jonsson (NEAH) (Fall 5:30).

Monroe 36, Neah-Kah-Nie 24

106: Jared Egbert (MONR) over (NEAH) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Double Forfeit 132: Louden Ballard (MONR) over Eochaid Fry (NEAH) (Fall 3:57) 138: Evan Wiley (NEAH) over (MONR) (For.) 145: Alec Avery (MONR) over Jacob Waldron (NEAH) (Fall 1:08) 152: Kai Garber (MONR) over Mychal Kelly (NEAH) (Fall 0:59) 160: Ricardo Ramos (MONR) over (NEAH) (For.) 170: Carson Perdue (MONR) over (NEAH) (For.) 182: Travis Bennett (NEAH) over Zack Esplin (MONR) (Dec 4-0) 195: Jett Johnston (NEAH) over (MONR) (For.) 220: Tristan Bennett (NEAH) over (MONR) (For.) 285: Travis Jonsson (NEAH) over Cody Sherman (MONR) (Dec 5-2)

Reedsport Charter 48, Neah-Kah-Nie 24

106: Christian Solomon (REED) over (NEAH) (For.) 113: Carson Keith (REED) over (NEAH) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Elijah Carson (REED) over Evan Wiley (NEAH) (Fall 1:21) 132: Eochaid Fry (NEAH) over Fisher Wahl (REED) (Fall 2:59) 138: Double Forfeit 145: River Lichte (REED) over Jacob Waldron (NEAH) (Fall 2:30) 152: Justin Cassano (REED) over Mychal Kelly (NEAH) (Fall 0:55) 160: Brady Dexter (REED) over (NEAH) (For.) 170: Nick Glover (REED) over (NEAH) (For.) 182: Devin Lichte (REED) over Travis Bennett (NEAH) (Fall 0:53) 195: Jett Johnston (NEAH) over (REED) (For.) 220: Tristan Bennett (NEAH) over (REED) (For.) 285: Jonathan Lommen (NEAH) over (REED) (For.)

North Lake 24, Neah-Kah-Nie 18

106: Trent Tobiasson (NLAK) over (NEAH) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Wyatt Joye (NLAK) over (NEAH) (For.) 126: Ethan Fine (NLAK) over Evan Wiley (NEAH) (Fall 0:00) 132: Eochaid Fry (NEAH) over Levi Waldron (NLAK) (Fall 0:00) 138: Nikkilas Shumway (NLAK) over (NEAH) (For.) 145: Jacob Waldron (NEAH) over Keith Swan (NLAK) (Fall 0:00) 152: Mychal Kelly (NEAH) over Justin Sharp (NLAK) (Fall 0:00) 160: Double Forfeit 170: Double Forfeit 182: Double Forfeit 195: Double Forfeit 220: Double Forfeit 285: Double Forfeit