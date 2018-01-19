Opportunity knocks at SBDC

When opportunity knocks it’s best to open the door. Moving to Tillamook County and taking on the role of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Director at Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) was my opportunity and I’m thankful I opened the door. Since arriving Dec. 1, I’ve had the privilege of meeting many gracious people and seeing business potential all around. I’m excited to be here and hopeful I’ll have the chance to meet many more Tillamook County business leaders.

By Arlene Soto

SBDC Director

The Small Business Development Center provides tools and resources to businesses to help them succeed. Business owners have access to free one-on-one business mentoring from advisors who care, and business training provided by knowledgeable instructors, along with market research, financial analysis, and so much more.

My first goal at the TBCC SBDC is to listen to business owners and community leaders to learn what business owners want and need to help them be more successful. What are their concerns and problems? What are their strategic goals? Where do they need more information or resources? Do they need access to capital or market information or online strategies? What tools would be most beneficial?

After gaining insights into the needs in the business communities throughout the county, the next step is to develop strategies to meet those needs on a business by business basis within the SBDC resource constraints. Strategies I have used successfully with other communities include developing a Small Business Management (SBM) program to provide meaningful trainings that allow business owners to learn new techniques for better business management. Other training programs can be built to provide access to capital through business planning and to provide the information needed to start a business. There are programs already in place we plan to continue and grow. Such as the Governor’s Marketplace, which will once again visit Tillamook County this coming June to provide business owners access to government contracting opportunities.

There are also important planning and evaluation tools available. Many small business owners don’t have a good understanding of the financial performance of their business. Financial analysis tools are provided by the SBDC to help business owners make decisions to improve their bottom line. No one wants to dedicate their life and hard work to a venture that is not meeting their financial goals. Understanding cash flow and profitability can help business owners make decisions that improve overall performance. Without good financial statements, access to capital is nearly impossible. Without capital it is difficult for a business to grow. Our goal is to help businesses understand these elements and become profitable. I look forward to learning our business community’s needs.

Opportunity is knocking. Is your business ready to open the door? We are ready to serve and help you. To access the tools and resources provided by the TBCC SBDC go to www.BizCenter.org and register for one-on-one business advising or contact Laura Gruenewald at 503-842-8222 x 1420 or lauragruenewald@tillamookbaycc.edu. We look forward to hearing from you!