North county board member needed at TBCC

Effective immediately, the TBCC Board Member Position for Zone 5 is vacant. Zone 5 includes voter precincts in Nehalem, Pine Grove, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, and Manzanita.

Applications will be available on the college’s website, tillamookbaycc.edu in the Discover TBCC section, or in the Administration Office at Tillamook Bay Community College. Deadline for submitting a completed application to the Office of the President at TBCC is Feb. 1. Additional information concerning the college and board responsibilities is also available by contacting Karen Grosulak, Executive Support Specialist at 503-842-8222 x 1060.

The Board Members and College President will interview all of the candidates, who have completed the application, on Feb. 5, time to be determined. The Board will appoint the new board member in that position to start at the March 5 Board Meeting.

The term of this board position expires in June 2019. The appointed board member will need to run for the new 4-year term during the public election in May 2019.

For more information, contact Karen Grosulak, Executive Support Specialist, at

503-842-8222 x 1060 or karengrosulak@tillamookbaycc.edu.