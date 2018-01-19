New public works director Chris Larty has background in engineering

After taking on the position of Public Works Director in August, Chris Laity reflects on time spent so far and some large projects on the horizon.

Staff Report

“I’m the new guy, but Tillamook isn’t all that different from where I grew up,” said Laity. “In Montana we had livestock, timber and small rural communities, I feel at home here.”

Laity hails originally from Deer Lodge, Montana where he worked most of his engineering career as a private contractor. While in that position Laity facilitated traffic studies, bridge and culvert replacement and repair, roadway maintenance and reconstruction and the design process for various roads and throughways. When the position for Public Works Director became available he jumped at the chance.

“My aunt is from the Garibaldi area and myself and my son would come down to Tillamook County frequently to spend time with her,” said Laity. “I thought it would be a great place to live and work so I jumped at the chance to bring my experience here.”

Bringing his wide variety of skills to Tillamook County, Laity has taken the role of Director to oversee the local agency with various civil projects aimed at providing better and safer access to roadways, bridges and other projects throughout the County. Having experience in grant writing, contracts, budgets, FEMA related work, collaborating and partnering with other local and State agencies as well as working hand in hand with the federal government.

In addition to his extensive knowledge in engineering, Laity spent eight years with the Army and National Guard as well as volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America as Mentor, Assistant Camping Chair and Assistant Scoutmaster, as well as created a Merit Badge University that serves up to 500 scouts. Aside from his volunteer time with the Scouts, Laity also was a mentor for Montana Youth ChalleNGE Academy that assists at-risk youth in developing skills and abilities necessary to become productive members of society through physical, emotional and educational needs of the youth within a highly structured environment.

On his own time Laity enjoys exploring the endless Tillamook County waterways with his fly rod, though he admittingly said he has yet to entice the iconic Chinook Salmon that horde the streambeds in the fall, but has become familiar with the various types of trout that dot our local streams.

Laity, his teenage son, and his wife moved to Bay City in August and according to him he is thoroughly enjoying his time here so far.