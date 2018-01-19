New national recycling changes hit home

David McCall has a strawberry dilemma.

With recent changes in the national recycling environment, McCall, Solid Waste Manager for Tillamook County, said – among items like plastic bags and yogurt containers – plastic clamshells are no longer being accepted at county recycling centers.

By Jordan Wolfe

jwolfe@countrymedia.net

“One of the biggest challenges is plastic clamshells for fruits,” McCall said. “There are not other alternatives… There are no other ways to get (strawberries) nine months out of the year.”

As of Nov. 1, Tillamook County recycling facilities no longer could accept plastic clamshells, No. 4 lids, No. 5 tubs or plastic bags. Plastic recycling is continuing, however, but it is looking different than avid recyclers may remember just a few months ago.

“One and two plastics used to be all together, now they are three separate,” McCall said.

The numbers can be found on the bottom of plastic containers and quickly let people know what can and cannot be recycled at this time – and how to properly sort them.

“Tillamook County is in a very advantageous position,” McCall said. “It may not be as convenient as convenient as other places, but it is sustainable.”

Lane County isn’t accepting plastic materials at all, he said.

“The real problem is with commingled recycling. We’re lucky we have segregated materials,” McCall said, “Commingled couldn’t sort it well enough to export it.”

With segregated recycling – and the new rules concerning plastic – comes the challenge of recycling well.

“The biggest thing is we have to keep our quality good so it remains sustainable,” McCall said.

Now that various plastics are not being accepted, McCall warned recyclers against simply tossing No. 5 tubs, clamshells or plastic bags in with the accepted plastics.

“All it’s doing is contaminating the system. It hurts the financial viability,” McCall said, “Don’t make stuff disappear just because you don’t want to throw it away.”

McCall acknowledged the innate desire for Oregonians to recycle, but posed a challenge.

“The best thing to do is to reduce the amount of waste you produce,” McCall said, “Think about what you’re buying. Think about not just what’s in the package, but the package itself.”

McCall compared packaging procedures in Europe versus the USA.

“Here, you buy a tube of toothpaste and it comes in a cardboard box wrapped in plastic,” he said, “In Europe, if you buy a tube of toothpaste, you just get a tube of toothpaste.”

McCall also stressed the importance of reusable shopping bags.

“The average lifespan is 12 minutes – from the time they put whatever in the bag to the time they unload. It’s just as easy to say, ‘I don’t need a bag.’”

When the changes in plastics hit, Solid Waste had more than 15 tons of plastic bags on hand.

“One of the things we’ll be looking at in the coming months is a plastic bag ban,” McCall said. “We’re even looking at encouraging re-usable coffee cups or mugs at the coffee shacks.”

This, he hopes, combats a surprising source for recyclable and non-recyclable material: online shopping.

“Part of our problem is we’re being Amazon-ized,” McCall said, “Many people receive two or three packages a week. That’s a lot of cardboard and ‘fluff.’”

Fluff, like packing peanuts and bubble wrap that is destined for the landfill. In Tillamook County has an annual average of 24,000 tons of garbage and 7,000 to 9,000 tons of recycling, McCall said and added without the recycling programs that would result in more than 30,000 tons of landfill added each year.

“People want to recycle. It’s part of being an Oregonian – you recycle,” McCall said. “This is the state that brought the bottle bill.”

McCall also reminded the community if they have questions, to contact the Solid Waste Department.

“There’s a learning curve,” he said, “Things change. Change is inevitable. These are just some of the changes we are facing.”