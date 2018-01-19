Nehalem Bay United Methodist Chruch says thank you!

The CHILD program from the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church would like to thank everyone who helped to make their first Christmas a success. They were able to provide gifts for 69 children from 28 families from North County.

Appointments were scheduled 30 minutes apart which enabled the staff to spend time with each parent, getting to know them and sharing a little laughter and a few tears. It was a wonderful experience for all. The toys and gifts left over will be used to celebrate birthdays.

Bringing joy to so many children was made possible by the generous donations of money and time by the volunteers who helped organize and distribute the gifts. If you are interested in helping out with CHILD the next project will be Easter baskets. Or, in June we will begin to prepare for Back To School. Call Nehalem Bay UMC at 503-368-5612 and leave your contact information. Someone will get back to you.

Jane Knapp

