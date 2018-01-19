NCRD Pool campaign kick-off event Sunday

The North County Recreation District will hold its new pool campaign kick-off event on Sunday, January 21st, 2018, starting at 2:00 p.m. in the Fireside Room. The event is a celebration of the start of the campaign and will feature champagne, sparking cider, hors d’oeuvres by Buttercup Catering, music by Jennie Myers, door prizes, and the first public showing of a documentary video about NCRD. The video project by Jane Scott Video Productions began videotaping last February and features a wide variety of NCRD programs, services, and patrons.

Special guest speakers include Olympics gold medalist swimmer Carolyn Wood; Olympics finalist and Masters world record-holder Dennis Baker; Nehalem City Manager Dale Shafer; NCRD Board Chair Jack Bloom; Friends of NCRD President Linda Makohon; several of our youngest swimmers, and master of ceremonies Mike Sims.

The 24-minute video will be shown in our 192-seat Performing Arts Center and features an architect’s video preview of what the new pool will look like. Everyone in the community is invited to this event and there is no charge. There will be a drawing for door prizes at the end which will include gift certificates from Buttercup Catering, Left Coast Siesta, Bread and Ocean, A Mighty Thai, Riverbend Players, and concert tickets for the upcoming Nehalem Winterfest music festival Feb. 2-4 at NCRD.