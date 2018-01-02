Missing kayaker reported at the mouth of Seaside estuary

On January 1, 2018 at approximately 2:45pm, the Seaside Police Department was notified of a missing person near the mouth of the Seaside Estuary. Matthew Manley, age 42, of Tualatin, Oregon was last seen crabbing from his kayak near the mouth of the estuary.

Police did a visual search of the area and could not find Manley or his kayak. Seaside Fire and Rescue assisted with a shore search on both sides of the estuary. They were unable to locate the man, his crab pot, or kayak.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with sweeping the area and searching for Manley through the evening with helicopter crews, overnight by boat, and continuing their search today.

Coast Guard crews deployed include Sector Columbia River Helicopter crews on rotation and 47-foot motor lifeboats on rotation from Station Cape Disappointment.

The City of Seaside reminds those recreating in and around open waters to use extreme caution. Water temperatures are near 50 degrees and can result in hypothermia in a very short amount of time. Let someone know if you are planning to be around the water. Please observe proper safety and use a flotation device around the ocean and rivers.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Guy Knight with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.