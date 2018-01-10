15 young ladies will be competing for 3 titles Saturday, March 11, 2017 in the Miss Clatsop County Scholarship pageant at the Seaside Convention Center. General admission tickets are available at the door for $15 or on line at Brown Paper Tickets for $12 prior to the event.
There are 6 contestants trying to become Miss Clatsop County 2017. For the teen titles there are 8 competing.
A benefit dinner will be held the night before at the Necanicum Room at the Seaside Convention Center at 6pm. Tickets to the dinner are $50 if available and come with a $20 reserved ticket to the show Saturday night. Reserved tickets are not for sale. Please contact Sandy Newman, the Director for the Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program for Friday night tickets at 503.717.3501.
Saturday’s program will feature outgoing titleholders, Miss Clatsop County Ryen Buys, Miss North Tess Rund, Miss Clatsop County’s Outstanding Teen Caitlin Hillman, Miss North Coast’s Outstanding Teen Nikkole Sasso, Miss Columbia-Pacific’s Outstanding Teen Taryn Miller, as well as our very own Miss Oregon 2016 Alexis Mather of Astoria. The co-emcees for the evening are Miss Oregon 2007 Kari Virding Christianson and her husband Eric.
The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Pageant is the official preliminary competition of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and is part of the Miss America Organization, the world’s leading scholarship provider for women. The winners will go on to represent the county at the State pageant in June in Seaside. A random draw by 2016 Miss Clatsop County’s Princess Alissa Betts Phillips and 2016 Miss North Coast’s Princess Savana Pedraza from 16 princesses will also take place sending 1 luck girl to the Miss Oregon stage.
The Miss America Organization is a non-profit corporation established solely to provide contestants with the opportunity to enhance their professional and education goals, and to achieve those pursuits with the assistance of monetary grants and awards.
The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program is run solely by volunteers. To make a positive difference in our community and in the lives of young women, consider spending your time helping out with the program.
MISS CONTESTANTS:
Haylie Moon
AGE: 22
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Cannon Beach / University of Portland
PLATFORM: De-Stigmatization of Adolescent Mental Health Issues
TALANT: Lyrical Dance “Clarity” Zedd
Kayla Worwood
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Astoria / Astoria HS Graduate
PLATFORM: Maintaining Music Education in Schools
TALANT: Vocal “How Far I go” Movie Moana
Dana Ottem
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL:Seaside / Seaside HS Graduate
PLATFORM: Removing Microwplastics From Beaches
TALANT: Jazz Dance “Moonlight” Grace Vanderwaal
Viola Soprano
AGE: 17
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Seaside / Seaside High School
PLATFORM: #Useyourvoice
TALANT: Jump Rope “Sax” Fleur East
Aubrey McMahan
AGE: 19
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Knappa / Knappa HS Grad
PLATFORM: The Semi Colon Project
TALANT: Vocal “Hallelujah” Tori Kelly
Bailee Neahring
AGE: 18
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Warrenton / Clatsop Community College
PLATFORM: Children’s Poverty
TALANT: Lyrical Dance “Rise Up” Audra Day
TEEN CONTESTANTS:
Lilly Boothe
AGE: 14
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Clatskanie / Clatskanie High School
PLATFORM: Recognizing Teen Depression
TALANT: Theater Vocal “So Much Better” Legally Blond
Taryn Miller
AGE: 15
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Scappoose / Scappoose High School
PLATFORM: Lupus – Raising Awareness
TALANT: Contemporary Jazz “Fight Song” Rachel Platten
Hallie Mossman
AGE: 16
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Warrenton / Warrenton High School
PLATFORM: Saving and Promoting the Arts
TALANT: Alto Saxophone “The Prayer” Carol Bayer & David Foster
Emmy Huber
AGE: 13
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Astoria / Astoria Middle School
PLATFORM: Encouraging Young Women to Pursue STEM Careers
TALANT: Vocal “Almost is Never Enough” Ariana Grande
Josie Morinville
AGE: 13
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Knappa / Astoria Middle School
PLATFORM: Achieve Your Dreams – Overcoming Disabilities
TALANT: Musical Theater Dance “Little Shop of Horrors” The Glee Cast
Gracie Weaver
AGE: 13
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Seaside / Broadway Middle School
PLATFORM: Asthma Awareness
TALANT: Vocal “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” Elvis Presley
Caitlin Hillman
AGE: 15
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Seaside / Seaside High School
PLATFORM: Passport to Wellness
TALANT: Jazz “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
Riley Mitchell
AGE: 15
HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Warrenton / Warrenton High School
PLATFORM: Children’s Literacy – Reading is Fundamental
TALANT: Vocal / Sign Language “Don’t Rain on my Parade” Barbra Streisand