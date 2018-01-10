15 young ladies will be competing for 3 titles Saturday, March 11, 2017 in the Miss Clatsop County Scholarship pageant at the Seaside Convention Center. General admission tickets are available at the door for $15 or on line at Brown Paper Tickets for $12 prior to the event.

There are 6 contestants trying to become Miss Clatsop County 2017. For the teen titles there are 8 competing.

A benefit dinner will be held the night before at the Necanicum Room at the Seaside Convention Center at 6pm. Tickets to the dinner are $50 if available and come with a $20 reserved ticket to the show Saturday night. Reserved tickets are not for sale. Please contact Sandy Newman, the Director for the Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program for Friday night tickets at 503.717.3501.

Saturday’s program will feature outgoing titleholders, Miss Clatsop County Ryen Buys, Miss North Tess Rund, Miss Clatsop County’s Outstanding Teen Caitlin Hillman, Miss North Coast’s Outstanding Teen Nikkole Sasso, Miss Columbia-Pacific’s Outstanding Teen Taryn Miller, as well as our very own Miss Oregon 2016 Alexis Mather of Astoria. The co-emcees for the evening are Miss Oregon 2007 Kari Virding Christianson and her husband Eric.

The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Pageant is the official preliminary competition of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and is part of the Miss America Organization, the world’s leading scholarship provider for women. The winners will go on to represent the county at the State pageant in June in Seaside. A random draw by 2016 Miss Clatsop County’s Princess Alissa Betts Phillips and 2016 Miss North Coast’s Princess Savana Pedraza from 16 princesses will also take place sending 1 luck girl to the Miss Oregon stage.

The Miss America Organization is a non-profit corporation established solely to provide contestants with the opportunity to enhance their professional and education goals, and to achieve those pursuits with the assistance of monetary grants and awards.

The Miss Clatsop County Scholarship Program is run solely by volunteers. To make a positive difference in our community and in the lives of young women, consider spending your time helping out with the program.

MISS CONTESTANTS:

Haylie Moon

AGE: 22

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Cannon Beach / University of Portland

PLATFORM: De-Stigmatization of Adolescent Mental Health Issues

TALANT: Lyrical Dance “Clarity” Zedd

Kayla Worwood

AGE: 21

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Astoria / Astoria HS Graduate

PLATFORM: Maintaining Music Education in Schools

TALANT: Vocal “How Far I go” Movie Moana

Dana Ottem

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL:Seaside / Seaside HS Graduate

PLATFORM: Removing Microwplastics From Beaches

TALANT: Jazz Dance “Moonlight” Grace Vanderwaal

Viola Soprano

AGE: 17

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Seaside / Seaside High School

PLATFORM: #Useyourvoice

TALANT: Jump Rope “Sax” Fleur East

Aubrey McMahan

AGE: 19

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Knappa / Knappa HS Grad

PLATFORM: The Semi Colon Project

TALANT: Vocal “Hallelujah” Tori Kelly

Bailee Neahring

AGE: 18

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Warrenton / Clatsop Community College

PLATFORM: Children’s Poverty

TALANT: Lyrical Dance “Rise Up” Audra Day

TEEN CONTESTANTS:

Lilly Boothe

AGE: 14

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Clatskanie / Clatskanie High School

PLATFORM: Recognizing Teen Depression

TALANT: Theater Vocal “So Much Better” Legally Blond

Taryn Miller

AGE: 15

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Scappoose / Scappoose High School

PLATFORM: Lupus – Raising Awareness

TALANT: Contemporary Jazz “Fight Song” Rachel Platten



Hallie Mossman

AGE: 16

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Warrenton / Warrenton High School

PLATFORM: Saving and Promoting the Arts

TALANT: Alto Saxophone “The Prayer” Carol Bayer & David Foster

Emmy Huber

AGE: 13

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Astoria / Astoria Middle School

PLATFORM: Encouraging Young Women to Pursue STEM Careers

TALANT: Vocal “Almost is Never Enough” Ariana Grande

Josie Morinville

AGE: 13

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Knappa / Astoria Middle School

PLATFORM: Achieve Your Dreams – Overcoming Disabilities

TALANT: Musical Theater Dance “Little Shop of Horrors” The Glee Cast

Gracie Weaver

AGE: 13

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Seaside / Broadway Middle School

PLATFORM: Asthma Awareness

TALANT: Vocal “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” Elvis Presley

Caitlin Hillman

AGE: 15

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Seaside / Seaside High School

PLATFORM: Passport to Wellness

TALANT: Jazz “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Riley Mitchell

AGE: 15

HOMETOWN / SCHOOL: Warrenton / Warrenton High School

PLATFORM: Children’s Literacy – Reading is Fundamental

TALANT: Vocal / Sign Language “Don’t Rain on my Parade” Barbra Streisand