Is one of your new year’s resolutions to write more? To write weekly? Looking for a “sudden strong increase or boost, a surge” to your writing in the new year? Looking to improve the craft as well as the continuity of your writing? Join the new online writing workshopping group, MWS Surge, the newest offering from HoffOnline.

If you’ve ever wanted to be part of a regular writing workshop/critique group but can’t seem to make the time, or can’t fit other people’s schedules to your own, or would simply prefer to write at home but with feedback, here’s your chance. Starting Tuesday, January 16, 2018, the Manzanita Writers’ Series will offer a new online workshop group.

MWS Surge: Forward Momentum for Your Writing will include up to eight writers max, and will be lead by authors Jennie Shortridge and Megan Kruse. Each author will cover four weeks of the eight-week sessions. There will be one break for the week of February 12.

Every week, the writing of two students will be reviewed with both teacher and students providing feedback. Each student will submit two works of writing, 5 to 15 double-space pages each, over the eight weeks.

The key to workshop groups, especially with a writing teacher involved, is that each student/writer learns not only from the critiques of their own work, but from the workshopping of everyone’s work. In fact, most people would say that you actually learn more from the workshopping of others because it is easier to see what works and what doesn’t in a piece of writing that you are not personally invested in.

Whether you are working on a novel, short stories, memoir or essay, this critique group will support your own surge in your writing, both in frequency and craft.

Our two teachers have been featured readers at the Manzanita Writers’ Series and were part of our first Writer’s Retreat in 2017.

A bit more about them

Jennie Shortridge is the author of five novels, including Love Water Memory and When She Flew, and numerous magazine articles and essays. Her novels have been translated into foreign languages, optioned for film and television, and selected as Indie Next and Library Journal’s Editors’ Picks. Jennie was also our first featured author at the Manzanita Writers’ Series in June 2008 and she’s been back twice. She was the instructor for our first HoffOnline online writing course, and has taught for Hugo House and other organizations.

Megan Kruse studied creative writing at Oberlin College and earned her MFA at the University of Montana. Her work has appeared widely in journals and anthologies, and her debut novel, Call Me Home was released from Hawthorne Books, with an introduction by Elizabeth Gilbert. She teaches fiction at Eastern Oregon University’s Low-Residency MFA program, Hugo House, and Gotham Writers Workshop. She was the recipient of a 2016 Pacific Northwest Book Award, and one of the National Book Foundation’s “5 Under 35” for 2015.

Fee for the 8 weeks is $179 and can be paid online at hoffmanblog.org. Remember, registrations will be maxed out at eight students so register soon.

For questions, contact Kathie Hightower at kathiejhightower@gmail.com.

The Manzanita Writers’ Series is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts. Further information is available at hoffmanblog.org <http://hoffmanblog.org> online or contact Kathie Hightower, kathiejhightower@gmail.com