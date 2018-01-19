Manzanita Public Safety Log

12/31/2017

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.

Issued four citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Responded to two ordinance violations in Manzanita.

Responded to a civil issue in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with an incomplete 911 call in Nehalem.

Assisted OSP with a commercial alarm in NBSP.

Responded to an abandoned campfire on Manzanita Beach.

1/1/2018

Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for DUII in Nehalem.

Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.

1/2/2018

Investigated a possible ordinance violation in Manzanita.

1/3/2018

Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

Responded to a non-injury MVA in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a warrant in Bayside Gardens.

Responded to an animal complaint on Manzanita Beach.

Took a report of property lost on Neahkahnie Mountain.

1/4/2018

Assisted TCSO, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a welfare check near Nehalem.

Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.

1/5/2018

Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

Assisted TCSO with a warrant in Bayside Gardens.

1/6/2018

Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

Issued a citation for no operator’s license in Manzanita.

Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Manzanita.

Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

Assisted OSP with a report of dangerous drivers on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

1/7/2018

Assisted TCSO, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a death in Wheeler.

Assisted with the return of property in Manzanita.

1/8/2018

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.

Assisted a person locked out of a motel in Manzanita.

1/9/2018

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (53/30) in Nehalem.

Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

Assisted a person locked out of their house in Manzanita.

1/10/2018

Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.

1/11/2018

Assisted TCSO with a report of fraud in Neahkahnie.

Assisted TCSO with a report of livestock on a road in Neahkahnie.

1/12/2018

Investigated two suspicious circumstances in Manzanita.

Assisted OSP with a commercial alarm in NBSP.

Assisted TCSO with an unwanted person in Wheeler.

1/13/2018

Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.

Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.

Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

Responded to a civil issue in Manzanita.