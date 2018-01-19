Manzanita Public Safety Log

12/31/2017
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (42/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (46/25) in Wheeler.
Issued four citations for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Responded to two ordinance violations in Manzanita.
Responded to a civil issue in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with an incomplete 911 call in Nehalem.
Assisted OSP with a commercial alarm in NBSP.
Responded to an abandoned campfire on Manzanita Beach.
1/1/2018
Assisted TCSO with the arrest of a male for DUII in Nehalem.
Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Bayside Gardens.
1/2/2018
Investigated a possible ordinance violation in Manzanita.
1/3/2018
Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
Responded to a non-injury MVA in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a warrant in Bayside Gardens.
Responded to an animal complaint on Manzanita Beach.
Took a report of property lost on Neahkahnie Mountain.
1/4/2018
Assisted TCSO, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a welfare check near Nehalem.
Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 near Nehalem.
1/5/2018
Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
Assisted TCSO with a warrant in Bayside Gardens.
1/6/2018
Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.
Issued a citation for no operator’s license in Manzanita.
Issued a citation for driving uninsured in Manzanita.
Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.
Assisted OSP with a report of dangerous drivers on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.
1/7/2018
Assisted TCSO, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance with a death in Wheeler.
Assisted with the return of property in Manzanita.
1/8/2018
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for no valid operator’s license in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.
Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Wheeler.
Assisted a person locked out of a motel in Manzanita.
1/9/2018
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (53/30) in Nehalem.
Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.
Assisted a person locked out of their house in Manzanita.
1/10/2018
Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (45/25) in Wheeler.
1/11/2018
Assisted TCSO with a report of fraud in Neahkahnie.
Assisted TCSO with a report of livestock on a road in Neahkahnie.
1/12/2018
Investigated two suspicious circumstances in Manzanita.
Assisted OSP with a commercial alarm in NBSP.
Assisted TCSO with an unwanted person in Wheeler.
1/13/2018
Issued two citations for violation of posted speed (43/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (39/25) in Wheeler.
Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (40/25) in Wheeler.
Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.
Responded to a civil issue in Manzanita.