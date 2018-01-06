Manzanita Public Safety Log

12/17/2017

-Responded to a report of theft in Manzanita.

-Investigated a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a report of a possible prowler in Wheeler.

12/18/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a report of found property near Nehalem.

12/19/2017

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

12/20/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Assisted with a civil issue in Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP and TCSO with a non-injury MVA on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

12/21/2017

-Assisted TCSO with a dog on Hwy 101 in Nehalem.

12/22/2017

-Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

-Assisted TCSO with a stolen vehicle in Wheeler.

-Assisted TCSO with an animal along Hwy 101 in Bayside Gardens.

-Investigated a report of hit and run in Manzanita.

12/23/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (51/30) in Nehalem.

-Assisted OSP with a report of an erratic driver on Hwy 101 in Neahkahnie.

-Responded to an abandoned fire on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted Tillamook Ambulance and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in NBSP.

-Responded to a report of found property in Manzanita.

12/24/2017

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

-Assisted OSP with a suspicious circumstance in NBSP.

-Investigated a commercial alarm in Manzanita.

12/26/2017

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.

12/27/2017

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire in Manzanita.

-Investigated a commercial alarm in NBSP.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a fire alarm in Manzanita.

12/28/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (49/30) in Nehalem.

12/29/2017

-Issued a citation for illegal stop/stand/park in Manzanita.

-Assisted Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue with a medical call in Manzanita.

12/30/2017

-Issued a citation for violation of posted speed (41/25) in Wheeler.

-Issued a citation for no valid day use permit displayed in NBSP.

-Assisted TCSO with a welfare check near Nehalem.

-Investigated a suspicious vehicle in Manzanita.

-Took a report of found property on Manzanita Beach.

-Assisted TCSO and Tillamook Ambulance with a welfare check in Bayside Gardens.

-Responded to a beach fire on Manzanita Beach.

-Investigated a residential alarm in Manzanita.

-Responded to an ordinance violation in Manzanita.