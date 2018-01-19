Man swept off rocks in Depoe Bay

On January 18, 2018 at approximately 11:20am the Oregon State Police responded to Depoe Bay for a report of a male that had been swept off the rocks near the sea wall in Depoe Bay. Witnesses reported the male went over the sea wall to look at the ocean and was then swept off the rocks.

Oregon State Police

Depoe Fire and Recscue, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Coast Guard responded to assist with the search. The Coast Guard helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Facility Newport responded to the area within ten minutes and the crew ,aboard a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, is continuing the water search but the male has not been seen since.

People are urged to be aware of the sneaker waves, high water, debris pattern from ocean waves, and not to cross closed parking lots or parks that are closed due to the ocean conditions.