Library budget is triple what population can afford

I believe that the people of Tillamook all want a library. However many feel the way I do. The library is too big for the population size of our county to support. The ballot a few months back was a yes or no vote for the library. We need to know why there isn’t an option to lower the budget given to the library. The library budget has increased every year I have lived here.

This issue has grabbed my attention back when it was on the voting ballot. It has grabbed my attention again as I see all the advertisements for a New Years Eve Party and special events at the library. I came across the bookmobile traveling to remote parts of the county (I saw it at the Trask Hatchery a week ago). I have listened to the librarian on the radio and her goal is to make the library the best in the state (I can respect that). My opinion is the county doesn’t need a super library but I can be wrong.

Roads for instance are essential and used by almost everyone in one way or another. They have also been underfunded with county taxpayer’s money. While the library – which is a nice thing to have – is not essential but is one of the more expensive items in the county budget at $3.2 million a year.

I always hear the county commissioner’s comment on how other counties are handling certain situations / issues. I looked at Lincoln Counties Budget (2016) with respect to their library. This is what I found out on the web:

Here is a comparison of where taxes go in Lincoln County (population 47,000). This library gets $1.5 million / year. Tillamook County (population 26,000) spends $3.2 million / year. Lincoln County Library also has $185,000 saved in the bank for repairs. I don’t think our library has saved anything. Lincoln County also uses vans to transport people back and forth to the library rather than a bookmobile that brings books to the people. Looks like Tillamook Library has a use it or lose it budget. I would expect a budget for the Tillamook Library to be closer to $1 million based upon what the population can afford. Can $2.2 million be put to better use for essential county services (road, police and fire departments)?

The County Parks budget is supported only by fee collection. I have purchased the day use pass for several years. Current price is $45 / year. It gives me some access to fishing areas. I see no reason why there can’t be a fee for the library card as users get so many benefits. A portion of the library budget is still collected from property tax but not all of it.

There needs to be an explanation on why the Library Budget is not negotiable. We have a few years to explore budget options prior to the next vote for the library budget. Let’s not wait.

Jake Rzuczek

Tillamook