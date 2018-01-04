Lady Pirates win first game on court

Thanks to a 17-point effort by senior Maddie Lambert, the Neah-Kah-Nie Lady Pirates picked up their first win on the court in their final game of the year Saturday.

By Brad Mosher

The Pirates held on for a 30-27 victory over visiting Siletz Valley in the consolation game of the Driftwood Classic basketball tournament in Rockaway Beach. The Pirates, now 2-7 for the season, picked up a forfeit victory over Sheridan early this year.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, but their 8-3 advantage alnost disappeared in the second period when the Pirates scored 11 points.

Down by one at halftime, the Pirates held the Warriors to just two points in the third, taking the lead.

Mahala Fisher led the Warriors with 12 points.

Jewell’s Blue Jays handed the Lady Pirates a 32-17 loss Friday.

The Pirates hosted Knappa Wednesday, reopening the Northwest League schedule, then will play Columbia Christian at home Friday at 6 p.m.

The team will travel to Faith Bible Monday.