Lady Pirates in thick of league hoop race

Neah-Kah-Nie’s Lady Pirates will be traveling to Knappa Tuesday (Jan. 23) in hopes of picking up a sweep of the Lady Loggers.

The Pirates lost a 38-26 decision to the Greyhounds Tuesday on the road, knocking them into a tie for fourth place in the Northwest League standings. Both teams have 3-4 league records.

Neah-Kah-Nie has a 5-9 season record and Gaston is 4-7 overall.

After starting a three-game win streak by beating Siletz Valley in the final game of 2017, the Pirates restarted league play with wins over Knappa and Columbia Christian.

Sixth-ranked Faith Bible broke the streak, but the Pirates bounced back with a win over Nestucca (41-31), thanks to a 34-point performance by Maddie Lambert.