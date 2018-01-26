Homeless Connect to bridge service gap

For those without a safe, stable place to call home in Tillamook County, a collection of services will gather Jan. 31 – during the eighth annual Project Homeless Connect.

By Jordan Wolfe

jwolfe@countrymedia.net

“We encourage people to come to a central place while we hold the Homeless Connect and offer people a hot meal and free clothing,” CARE (Community Action Resource Enterprises), Inc. Executive Director Erin Skaar said. “For anyone in need of services, come. This is a bridge to greater services in the community.”

The Jan. 31 event is set for 2 – 5 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church gymnasium (2411 Fifth Street in Tillamook) and will offer anyone who wants a free meal, assorted clothing, toiletries/first aid, hair cuts, tents/tarps/bedding, flu shots and an on-site nurse.

There will also be a pair of specialty services in the form of a free mobile dental clinic from noon to 5 p.m. and pet care from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – something Skaar said is typically a breakout hit every year.

“There will be all different services people may want to connect with if you’re experiencing homelessness,” she said, “Everything you could want.”

Skaar estimates 20 – 30 agencies will be present during Homeless Connect helping those experiencing homeless: Social Security Administration, Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center, Northwest Senior and Disability Services, Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services, Tillamook School District 9, Pacific Northwest Works, Serenity Club, Tillamook Health Department, Tillamook Family Counseling Center, Department of Human Services Self-Sufficiency, CARE, United Paws, Department of Veterans Affairs, Tillamook County Veterans Services Office, Goodwill Job Connection, Food Roots, Adventist Health, Rinehart Clinic as well as various churches are just a few that will have a presence at the Homeless Connect.

Laundry services cannot be offered at this time, Skaar shared, but vouchers for showers and bus tokens will be given to those who need them.

“We don’t turn anyone away,” Skaar said. “We ask them, ‘What is your barrier preventing you from being housed today,’”

Admittedly, the biggest obstacle in this moment is lack of affordable housing, but Skaar said Project Homeless Connect and CARE will help those in need of housing take the first steps in the right direction.

Homeless Connect was born out of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s mandate for every county in the United States to report how many people are experiencing homelessness in the last 10 days of January – sheltered or unsheltered, Skaar said. This creates a unique challenge in the Pacific Northwest’s temperate climate.

“Think New York City, think Philadelphia, think Boston,” she said, citing areas where winter weather hits harder and brings more people indoors. “It’s a little harder here because there’s no shelter for all. In January, they’re not coming out – they’re hunkered down.”

That’s why Skaar anticipates helping around 80 people experiencing homelessness during the Jan. 31 Homeless Connect – even though she believes that number is higher.

“People are spread to the wind, just like people are housed,” Skaar said, “It’s really hard to count.”

She also estimates north and south county are even more difficult to pin down due to knowledge of bus tokens being difficult to explain – and no one really wants to give up the spots they’ve claimed under bridges or in the woods, Skaar said.

“They’re not willing to come in and identify,” she said.

However, when they do, it can change their whole life.

Skaar said her favorite story was from about four years ago: A gentleman went to Homeless Connect for services and also received a haircut, free clothes and a shower voucher. The next day, Skaar said, this gentleman came into the CARE office to share he finally had the confidence to go out and seek employment – before he received the services from the event, he shared that confidence wasn’t there.

“These are success stories,” Skaar said, “You really make a difference one person at a time.”

And the community can assist in making a difference. Skaar said donations are currently being accepted – and are needed. New or gently used donated items such as warm outerwear, socks, undergarments, tarps, tents, sleeping bags and hygiene items can be dropped off at Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services (1760 Wilson River Loop in Tillamook) or any Tillamook County Library branch.

Donations of cash is also always accepted by CARE (and are tax deductible) and help people obtain critical items they may have lost such as birth certificates.

“There are many resources in our community for how small it is,” Skaar said, “Come see if what you’re needing is something we offer. We’re trying to meet all these needs all in one place. It’s a one-stop shop.”

For more information, or to find ways to help, contact the CARE office at 503-842-5261.