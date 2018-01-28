UPDATE w/Video: Earthmovers still work to clear Hwy 101 landslide, opening limited with flaggers

Earthmovers are still working to clear a landslide which had closed Highway 101 south of Garibaldi since about 6 p.m. Saturday.

By Brad Mosher

As of approximately 9:45 p.m., the crews had been able to open the route with flaggers controlling one lane cleared by the equipment is working on the landslide.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution in the area and be prepared to stop.

The landslide covered most of the highway for about 100 yards between Eckroff Road and Hobsonville Road. It also sent boulders onto the railroad tracks adjacent to the highway.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident after the slide.

There are Oregon Department of Transportation workers on scene.

State officials said it could be at least several hours to clear debris but would not predict if or when the road would be cleared.

In addition, Garibaldi Fire Department responded to the scene.

