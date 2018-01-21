Discover the natural wonder of our oceans this winter

The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve hope you will continue to discover the natural wonder of our local ocean during the wet and storming months of winter. In an effort to connect the community with new science research, the Friends help place marine reserve related presentation within local speaker series happening in Tillamook and Clatsop counties. The 2018 lineup is looking great. Mark your calendars!

World of Haystack Rock (Friends of Haystack Rock Speaker Series) Marine Reserves Research Project Dr. Wolfe Wagman, Ecological Research Technician, ODFW Marine Reserve Program January 10, 7 pm, Cannon Beach Library Nature Matters (Association of North Coast Watershed Councils and Lewis and Clark NPS Speaker Series) Using SMURFS to Investigate Juvenile Fish Recruitment in Marine Reserves Dr. Kirsten Grorud-Colvert, Dept. Integrative Biology, OR State University February 8, Fort George Brewery, Astoria Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series Rockfish Recruitment and Larval Distribution within Marine Reserves Dr. Scott Heppell, Professor of Fisheries, OR State University

March 8, 6:30pm, Pine Grove Community House, Manzanita Listening to the Land Speaker Series (Necanicum Watershed Council)

The Enigmatic Marbled Murrelets and Oregon’s Marine Reserves Dr. Kim Nelson, Research Wildlife Biologist in the Department of Fisheries adn\ Wildlife, OR State University March 21, 6 pm, Seaside Library Listening to the Land Speaker Series (Necanicum Watershed Council) Plastic Pollution: Acting locally to curb a new world order in ocean pollution Surfrider Foundation May 16, 6 pm, Seaside Library The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve will collect and post event information as it becomes available on their webpage (www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr) and social media sites (www.facebook.com/capefalconmr). Additional information can be found by connecting with the series organizers. Here are some helpful links to stay connected.

Friends of Haystack Rock: http://friendsofhaystackrock.org/news/

Nature Matters (co-hosted by Lewis and Clark NPS & North Coast Watershed Association): https://www.facebook.com/LewisandClarkNationalHistoricalPark/ (subscribe to events) Lower Nehalem Watershed Council: https://www.facebook.com/pg/lnwc1 (subscribe to events) Listening to the Land (Necanicum Watershed Council): We will share these event listings as they become available online.