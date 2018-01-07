‘De-vine intervention’ at land conservancy property in Warrenton

North Coast Land Conservancy is planning a volunteer ivy removal stewardship day on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Sand Creek Wetlands Habitat Reserve, next to the cemetery in Warrenton. All are welcome to join the conservancy’s first stewardship day of 2018.

Sand Creek Wetlands is a hidden gem: a pristine, intact scrub-shrub coastal wetland, one few people have visited. The vegetation is very dense, making it hard to walk through. The conservancy scheduled this stewardship day in the winter, when the deciduous vegetation has died back and it’s a little easier to move around, but participants can still expect rough walking. Most of the ivy at Sand Creek is growing on large Sitka spruce trees, but volunteers may find some on the ground as well. NCLC staff will provide the handsaws, loppers, and other tools needed to remove this invasive vine. Participants should wear gloves and work boots and bring their own water and snacks (no potable water or toilets at the site). Dogs are not allowed on NCLC properties.

Interested volunteers are asked to email Stewardship Director Melissa Reich at melissar@nclctrust.org; she will provide directions to the site and additional details. She will also notify volunteers if the date changes due to inclement weather.