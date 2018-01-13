David Wiegan will be playing Acoustic Blues February 10

Hoffman Center for the Arts

594 Laneda Avenue

Manzanita

Saturday

February 10

7:00 pm

$10 admission



David’s live performances are best described as edgy acoustic/electric blues-rock along with some originals. Cover material features Eric Clapton, Allman Brothers, Jimi Hendrix, ZZ Top, blues classics and a few Beatles and reggae tunes. He uses pre-recorded “loops” to create a full band sound when performing solo, including some 3 and 4 part harmonies.

David has played in a variety of bands and has recorded for Mercury Records and Harbinger Northwest Records. In 2004 he released a solo CD which is available on CD-Baby and i-tunes. In 2015 he released a solo acoustic CD which is also available at CD Baby.

David has also appeared on many television shows and has performed in a wide variety of clubs, festivals, fairs, and outdoor concerts including Northwind outdoor concerts on the north coast and outdoor concerts in Lincoln City for the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. He’s appeared at McMenamins’ Hotel Oregon, Golden Valley Brewpub, Turkeyrama, and Brown Bag Concerts. More recently he has performed at the Florence Chowder, Blues, and Brews Festival, Columbus Day Festivals, Chamber of Commerce events including headlining for the Fourth of July Concert on the Florence Waterfront, Windfest Concerts on the Florence Waterfront for the Port of Siuslaw, Wakonda Brewpub, Homegrown Pub, Backstreet Gallery, Power of Florence and Relay for Life outdoor concerts and has opened twice for the Henry Turner Jr. band from Louisiana. Some of his performances at the 2016 Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation Benefit Concert are available on Youtube.