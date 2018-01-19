Community News Briefs

DAILY

Also check out the community calendar online at Northcoastcitizen.com/calendar.

Thursday, Jan. 18

2018 Master Gardner Classes offered from the Oregon State University Extension Service. Classes are taught by experts and specialists, class takes place once a week every Thursday for 12 weeks. The program requires 60 hours of community service within the first year of training. Tuition is $120 and includes book, access to online resources, and experienced instructors. Call the Extension Service office at 503-842-3433 for more information.

Tillamook County Quilt Guild – 10:30 a.m., third Thursdays, Latimer Quilt and Textile Center, 2105 Wilson River Loop Rd., Tillamook. For more information contact latimerprograms@centurylink.net or call Gail or Kim at 503-842-8622.

Diabetes Support Group – 2-3 p.m., third Thursdays, Middle Way Health Clinic, 2615 Sixth St, Tillamook. Call Kathie Graves, 503-842-5451 or Rose, 503-842-4809.

VFW Kilchis-Tillamook Bay Post 2848 and the Ladies Auxiliary – 6 p.m. third Thursdays, Bay City Hall, 5525 B Street, Bay City.

Fisherman Advisory Committee of Tillamook – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tillamook PUD meeting room at Eleventh Street and Pacific Avenue. The meeting will be every third Thursday of the month.

North County Grief Support Group – 3-4:30 p.m., first and third Thursdays, Calvary Bible Church, Manzanita. Call 503-368-6544, ext. 2313.

Neskowin Regional Water District – 1 p.m. at the district office at 47880 South Beach Road in Neskowin (Third Thursday). The meeting is open to the public.

Grief Support Group North County – 3-4:30 p.m. First and third Thursdays. Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita. Tillamook Hospital’s relief chaplain Michael Gabel presents information to help with the grief process.

Breastfeeding Support Group – 6 p.m. Third Thursdays of each month in the Riverbend room of the North Coast Recreation District. Children are welcome to attend. A $1 donation is requested to support the use of the space. Call Carlotta Roddy at 503-812-6243 or Jennifer Childress at 503-368-5886 for further information.

Tillamook County Quilt Guild – 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Every third and fifthThursday at the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. For more information contact latimerprograms@centurylink.net, call Linda Machuta at 503.801.0305.

Cordelia’s Knitters groups – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (afternoons); 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (evenings). Every Thursday at the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. For more information contact latimerprograms@centurylink.net, or call Gail or Kim at 503-842-8622.

Friday, Jan. 19

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

St. John’s UCC Friday night supper – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 602 Laurel St. in Tillamook.

Latimer Quilt & Textile Center board meeting – 9 a.m. every third Friday in the library at the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. For more information contact latimerprograms@centurylink.net, or call 503-842-8622.

Nesko Women’s Club – 11:45 a.m., third Fridays (September to May,) at Cape Kiwanda Communtiy Center. A speaker is scheduled for each regular meeting. Lunch is $3. Reservations are required. For lunch reservations/info: Julie Krohn 503-863-9307.

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will offer a four-session “Living the Sketchy Life” workshop in January 2018 for adults – beginners to experienced.

Led by Manzanita artist Renee L. Delight, classes will meet Fridays, January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuition is $80 for four classes, $75 for any three, and $50 for any two.

Saturday, Jan. 20

The Friends of North Tillamook Library will hold its annual members meeting at the Library at 571 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. The meeting will begin at 3:00 pm and is open to the public, however only Friends members will be eligible to vote during the meeting.

LGBT Potluck – 6-7:30 p.m., every third Saturday. Women’s Resource Center, 1902 Second St., Tillamook. Contact Linda Werner, wernerwhite@centurylink.net or 503-398-5223. Free.

“Days When Birds Come Back” reading 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Deborah Reed is the author of six literary novels, most recently, The Days When Birds Come Back, published January, 2018 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Her other novels include Olivay, a Bustle magazine pick of the year for 2015; Things We Set on Fire, which sold over 100K copies in the first six months; and Carry Yourself Back to Me, an Amazon Editor Pick of the year for 2011. She has also authored two popular thrillers under the pen name Audrey Braun. Admission is $7.

Second annual Women’s March – 11 a.m. at the new pedestrian plaza on Second Street between Pacific and Main. “We’re Still Here!”, a sister march of the National Women’s March, Power to the Polls, is part of a worldwide movement to bring together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations, abilities/disabilities, lifestyles, and backgrounds to affirm our shared humanity. For more information contact Linda Werner, 503 398 5223 or lindawerner1088@gmail.com.

Sunday, Jan. 21

All you can eat Pancake Breakfast at Bay City Arts Center! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! Pancake Breakfast is every third Sunday of the month from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Monday, Jan. 22

Monday Night Dinner – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Albans Church in Tillamook.

Oregon Talking Book and Braille Library – 6 p.m. at the Tillamook Bay Community College Library in room 214. January is National Braille Literacy Awareness Month and the TBCC Library will host an interactive look at the Oregon Talking Book and Braille Library. For more information or questions, contact Lisa Taylor at 503-842-8222 ext. 1710 or lisataylor@tillamookbaycc.edu.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Family Hoops Night – 6:30-8 p.m. Tues., Garibaldi Grade School gym. Children under 10 must be accompanied. 503-355-2291.

Nehalem Bay Garden Club Meeting – 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Calvary Church 560 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita. Nehalem Bay Garden Club presents a program by Karen Hurd on how berries and fruit trees can be incorporated into most landscapes. She is a long-time gardener on the North Coast and past manager of 7-Dees in Seaside. All are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

Indivisible Greater Tillamook Meeting – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (every fourth Tuesday) at Netarts Fire Hall 1235 5th St. Loop in Netarts.

Wednesday, Jan 24

Living and Dying: A Love Story – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. The Art of Aging/Dying Series presents the film Living and Dying: A Love Story. Following the film, two local volunteers with End of Life Choices Oregon will discuss issues affecting access to using the Death with Dignity Law in our local North Coast communities.

Living and Dying: A Love Story is an intimate family film by Sher and Rob Safran, documenting the last week of Sher’s parents’ life.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Trigger Point release class offered by Graceful Waves Chiropractic. Starts at 6:15 p.m. and goes to 7:15 p.m. Learn how to release a tight muscle in 30 seconds or less. Bring a friend. This class is our gift to the community, there is no charge. More info at www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.com.

Friday, Jan. 26

Northwest Filmmaker’s Festival 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts 594 Laneda in Manzanita. The Best of the 44th Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival will screen “The Best of the 44th Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival” with $5 admission. The films were shot in Oregon, Washington, or British Columbia. Total running time will be about 90 minutes.

The films to be screened are:

“Dinosaurs in the Hood” by Long Tran, Renton, Washington. A cinematic adaptation of a spoken-word poem about negative representations of African-American men perpetuated by mass media. (4 mins.)

“Float” by Tristan Seniuk and Volneak Sip, Seattle, Wash.Rocky Mang, a Cambodian hustler in 1990’s Seattle, spends his day slinging cheap cologne at the corner store between persistent attempts to convince a local barista to go on a date with him. (24 mins.) [*Judge’s Award: Special Mention]

“Vestibular Matching Soundtrack” by McKenzie Blake, Beaverton, Ore.Advances in technology also create linguistic rifts. Having been born largely deaf, a cochlear implant has provided the director access to sound, but at what cost? (9 mins.)

“Lost Winds” by Caryn Cline, Seattle, Wash.Plant materials taped directly onto the celluloid of 16 mm film and optically printed create unique rhythms, patterns, and images. (3 mins.)

“Time Well Spent” by Aaron Bourget, Seattle, Wash.

A hard-working artist is unfairly critiqued. (1 min.)

“Do We Leave This Here” by Julia Hutchings, Vancouver, B.C.

A journalist travels to the Peace River Valley to speak to residents about their community, which will soon be erased by the completion of a dam downstream. (17 mins.) [*Judge’s Award: Best Dram]

“CultureTrauma” by Jodi Darby, Portland, Ore.

Using clips from Hollywood cinema, religious films, newsreels, and home movies, a reflection on what it means to have come of age in the 1970’s United States. (11 mins.)

[*Judge’s Award: Best Essay]

“A Mew Hope” by M. David Koesters, Portland, Ore.

A star fighter and her cat, who doubles as spaceship, must escape an army of soldiers in their own furry ships, or else face the wrath of pug planet. (5 mins.)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Roast Beef Dinner 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Rockaway Beach. For more information, call the City of Rockaway Beach at 503-355-2291.

Preparedness Fair – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 13, Hwy 101 in Nehalem. There will be activities for all ages. Disasters Happen – Be Prepared!

Sunday, Jan. 28

Rockaway Beach Polar Plunge 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Rockaway Beach. For more information, call the City of Rockaway Beach at 503-355-2291.

WEEKLY EVENTS

SUNDAY

Meditation – 5p.m. Center for the Contemplative Arts. 300 Division St. Manzanita.

MONDAY

AL-ANON – 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

MEDITATION – 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Center for the Contemplative Arts in Manzanita. Free. Contact Lola Sacks at 503-368-6227.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

TUESDAY

VETERANS’ EMPLOYMENT HELP – 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. WorkSource Oregon, 2105 Fifth St., Tillamook. 800-643-5709, ext. 227.

ROCKAWAY LIBRARY – 3 p.m., Pre-school storytime. 503-355-2665.

WRITING LOUNGE – 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hoffman Center. $5 suggested donation. Call 503-368-3846.

MAH JONG LESSON – 3 p.m. at the North Tillamook County Library in Manzanita. For more information, call 503-368-6665.

WEDNESDAY

VOLUNTEER CEMETERY BEAUTIFICATION – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic American Legion Cemetery on Necarney Blvd in Nehalem. For more information, contact Val Magee at 808-264-1454.

T’ai Chi: Yang, long form from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Center for the Contemplative Arts, 300 Division St., in Manzanta. All are welcome. Contact Cal Getty at 503-368-7651.

PICKLE BALL – 2:30 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

MOVIE NIGHT – 6 p.m. at the Rising Star Cafe in Wheeler. Call 503-368-3990.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. North County Recreation District, Nehalem. 503-368-5093.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

THURSDAY

CHRISTIAN MEN’S GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Grumpy’s Cafe, 202 Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach. 503-355-0567.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – 7-8 p.m. St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, Nehalem.

BRIDGE, PINOCHLE AND CRIBBAGE – 1-3 p.m. North County Rec. District, Nehalem. 503-355-3381.

GARIBALDI LIBRARY STORYTIME – 2:45 p.m. 503-322-2100.

FRIDAY

GARIBALDI JAM – 6-8 p.m. Featuring local musicians at the Garibaldi Community Hall.

MEALS FOR SENIORS – 11:45 a.m. St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway. Call Bob Dempster, 503-355-3244.

SPIRIT DANCE – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays. Pine Grove Community Center, Manzanita. Free-form dance celebration.

OPEN GALLERY – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Check out the latest work by local artists. For more information, call 503-368-3846.

LIVE MUSIC – 9 p.m. at the San Dune Pub on in Manzanita. Cover charge. For more information, call 503-368-5080.

SATURDAY

MANZANITA PACE SETTERS WALK/JOG/RUN GROUP – 7:30 a.m. Parking lot behind Spa Manzanita.

PICKLE BALL – 2 p.m. in Manzanita City Park on 3rd Street. New members or drop-ins welcome. Contact Corinne at cbbcalm@hotmail.com for more information.

GRANDPARENTS PARENTING AGAIN – Call Steve or Jackie for meetings. 503-355-2440.