Community: High Wind Watch until 10:00AM Sunday

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Watch Near Beaches and Headlands, which is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

* WINDS…South 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.

* LOCATION…Beaches and headlands of the South Washington Coast, North Oregon Coast, and Central Coast of Oregon. Relatively lighter winds are expected for the coastal communities.

* TIMING…Strongest winds are expected early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds may blow down trees, branches, and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Watch means hazardous high wind conditions are favorable in and close to the watch area in the next 12 to 48 hours.