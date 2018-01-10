Community: High Wind Watch until 07:00PM Thursday

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS… The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Watch Near Beaches and Headlands, which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* WINDS…30 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

* TIMING…The strongest winds will most likely occur between Thursday mid-morning and Thursday mid-afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Isolated power outages and down trees will be possible.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Watch means hazardous high wind conditions are favorable in and close to the watch area in the next 12 to 48 hours.