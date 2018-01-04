Community Calendar – 1/4/18

DAILY

Also check out the community calendar online at Northcoastcitizen.com.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Oregon King Tides photos wanted! Take photos before and during the large tides, in the exact same location of your choosing, to document the high tide events that appear to be getting higher over time. Document date and location, then upload your photos online at: oregonkingtides.net. From Jan. 2-4.

ART SHOW OPENING RECEPTION, 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. Join us for our annual exhibit of beautiful, soulful paintings created by local artists participating in Meditative Painting Sessions at the Center for Contemplative Arts, Refreshments and Beverages provided, At the NCRD GALLERY, 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, Oregon, Paintings will be on display during the month of January 2018

Friday, Jan. 5

Sketchy Life sketchbook class returns in January. Taking place on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26. Starts at 10 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m. Tuition is $80 for all four classes, $75 any three, $50 for two classes. Held at the Hoffman Center for The Arts in Manzanita.

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will offer a four-session “Living the Sketchy Life” workshop in January 2018 for adults—beginners to experienced.

Led by Manzanita artist Renee L. Delight, classes will meet Fridays, January 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuition is $80 for four classes, $75 for any three, and $50 for any two.

North Fork 53 is hosting Hatsugama Tea Ceremony. Starts at 6 p.m. Celebrate a Japanese January at North Fork 53 with the Chaseki Supper Club from Portland. Space is limited to 12 people at each event, tickets will sell out, RSVP ASAP. $150/person, located at North Fork 53 Farm, 77282 Hwy 53, Nehalem. More info at: info@northfork53.com.

Saturday, Jan. 6

North Fork 53 is hosting Hatsugama 7 Coarse Dinner Ceremony. Starts at 6 p.m. Celebrate a Japanese January at North Fork 53 with the Chaseki Supper Club from Portland. Space is limited to 12 people at each event, tickets will sell out, RSVP ASAP. More info at: info@northfork53.com.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents a film screening of “Wetlands” at 7 p.m. A film about Art and the Environment.

Fiber Arts Circle, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Drop in fee: $5, Hoffman Center for the Arts | 694 Laneda Avenue | Manzanita, OR

Tuesday, January 9

Headstrong Support Group Meeting to be held in Tillamook. A support group for persons with brain injury of any kind and their family of significant others. Meetings take Place at the Tillamook County Library, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information contact Marshall L. Simon at 616-780-5121.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

“The Marine Reserves Research Project” presented by Wolfe Wagman with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The presentation will be at the Seaside Aquarium. More information available at seasideaquarium@gmail.com.

World of Haystack Rock (Friends of Haystack Rock Speaker Series)

Marine Reserves Research Project, Dr. Wolfe Wagman, Ecological Research Technician, ODFW Marine Reserve Program, 7 pm, Cannon Beach Library

“Jump into your life in your second adulthood, or Now What?,” part of the Art of Aging series, will be held at Hoffman Center for the Arts; 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, OR from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday. There is a $5 fee to attend.

Thursday, Jan. 11

2018 Master Gardner Classes offered from the Oregon State University Extension Service. Classes are taught by experts and specialists, class takes place once a week every Thursday for 12 weeks. The program requires 60 hours of community service within the first year of training. Tuition is $120 and includes book, access to online resources, and experienced instructors. Call the Extension Service office at 503-842-3433 for more information.

The North Tillamook Library in Manzanita is offering a film screening of “The Maltese Falcon.” Starts at 6 p.m. and is free for all to attend.

Friday, Jan. 12

The NCRD Theater presents Kate and The Crocodiles at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

The Lower Nehalem Community Trust will host a Tree Pruning Workshop at the Alder Creek Farm Community Garden, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This event is free and open to the public 10 years old and up.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: The Power of LOVE. The Oregon Coast Love Coalition invites everyone to join them for the 2nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend celebrating his message of love, hope and unity. The theme for this year is “The Power of LOVE!” Starts at 4 p.m. with a showing of the documentary film “No Joke!” at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church at 36050 10th St, in Nehalem.

Layers, Line and Light! A Mixed Medium on Paper Specialty Workshop with Artists Jani Hoberg, Jan Rimerman & Lisa Wiser. Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Includes time for a 1 hr lunch break) Location: 1387 S Spruce Street, Cannon Beach, OR 97110 (Cannon Beach History Museum) Cost: CBAA Member: $90 | Non-Member: $100

Gideon F. For-mukwai presents dramatic one-man show “Dare to Tell: Crossing the Columbia with York,” at 7 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: The Power of LOVE. The Oregon Coast Love Coalition invites everyone to join them for the 2nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend celebrating his message of love, hope and unity. The theme for this year is “The Power of LOVE!” Begins at 6 p.m. for an evening of storytelling. In “Unsung Heroes: Their Lives, Their Stories.” The performances will take place at the Hoffman Center for The Arts at 594 Laneda Ave., in Manzanita.

The Hoffman Center for The Arts presents “Unsung Heroes: Their Lives, Their Stories,” starts at 6 p.m. More info at www.hoffmanblog.org.

Monday, Jan. 15

A community day of service to celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day. Starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes to 2 p.m. The Oregon Coast Love Coalition is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to provide services within our community, offering loans to qualifying seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. A continental breakfast at each location and a community lunch at the Offshore Grill in Rockaway Beach, the main events will be at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church. More information call 425-243-3675.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Manzanita Writers’ Series will offer a new online workshop group, MWS Surge, Fee for the 8 weeks is $179 and can be paid online at hoffmanblog.org. Remember, registrations will be maxed out at eight students so register soon. For questions, contact Kathie Hightower at kathiejhightower@gmail.com.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Friday, Jan. 19

Manzanita Municipal Court sit-in session. 1:30 p.m., once a month thereafter. Get a real lesson as to our citizens in Manzanita and our Judge, Larry Blake. City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave, Manzanita.

Saturday, Jan. 20

The Friends of North Tillamook Library will hold its annual members meeting at the Library at 571 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. The meeting will begin at 3:00 pm and is open to the public, however only Friends members will be eligible to vote during the meeting.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Join the BCAC for an all you can eat Pancake Breakfast! Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage, and Charlie’s famous baked beans! This is a family friendly event where you can enjoy great food, and the company of friends. Pancake Breakfast is every 3rd Sunday of the month from 8am – Noon.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Trigger Point release class offered by Graceful Waves Chiropractic. Starts at 6:15 p.m. and goes to 7:15 p.m. Learn how to release a tight muscle in 30 seconds or less. Bring a friend. This class is our gift to the community, there is no charge. More info at www.gracefulwaveschiropractic.com.

Friday, Jan. 26

Thursday, Feb. 1

