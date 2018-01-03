Coast Guard & Depoe Bay Firefighters rescue teen from cove (photos + video)

Today at 3:57 PM Depoe Bay Firefighters were called to a location just South of Depoe Bay in an area known as Big Whale cove. Call was for a 19 Y/O male suffering from an unknown medical issue. Firefighters reached the patient within 10 minutes of the call and decided the best extraction would be by a helicopter. A USCG helo from Newport was requested and responded.

DBFD Firefighters and Pacific West Ambulance personnel stabilized patient and waited for extraction. With help from Mother Nature in he way of a low tide, a USCG helo landed on a reef which would ordinarily be under water at any given time. The Patient was flown to a local hotel for assessment.

Depoe Bay Firefighters were assisted by Pacific West Ambulance, USCG. No patient contact or information is available.