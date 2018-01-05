Bennett leads Pirates on long mat cruise to Joseph

Tristan Bennett remains unbeatable on the mat during the Christmas break, leading the Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates to a seventh and eighth place team finishes in the Bishop and Gladstone wrestling invitationals, respectively.

By Brad Mosher

Bennett heads into the new year on a roll. In the Herrin Holiday Invitational in early December, Bennett rolled through the field for the title, improving his record to 7-0.

At the Gladstone invite, that pattern continued, winning the 220-pound title with ease.

He did the same at the Bob Bishop Invitational Saturday.

Now, he and the rest of the Pirates are making the long voyage to the Far East – or at least to the farthest reaches of eastern Oregon – when they compete in the Cosgrove/Eshler Invitational in Joseph Friday and Saturday more than 300 miles away from Rockaway Beach.

Dominates at Gladstone

When Bennett rips through his competition in the Gladstone invitational, he literally did just that.

The Neah-Kah-Nie wrestler took just 3 minutes and 27 seconds of mat time to grab four pins. He logged the third fastest fall in the tournament – 24 seconds.

Bennett also had the most points, scoring 50.

He went into the competition seeded eighth, so also had a seed-place differential of seven, but that only tied him for 10 th in the tournament with another Pirate, Jonathan Lommen. Bennett’s teammate, Travis Jonsson was the 15 seed, so he tied for second in the competition when he placed third – a 12 spot improvement.

Still perfect at Bishop

In the Bishop invitational, Bennett won the 220-pound title and scored 28 of Neah-Kah-Nie’s 89 points. The Pirates were seventh, beating out Silvetz Valley, Gladstone, Sheridan, Gervais, Amity, Colton, Nestucca and Kennedy.

Willamina won the team title with 216 points, while Scio was second with 181 and Yamhill-Carlton was third (161.5). Harrisburg, Sutherlin and La Pine finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

At Bishop, Evan Wiley picked up a second in the 132-pound competition.

Eochaid Fry was fourth in the 138 matchup, while freshman Travis Bennett picked up a third in the 182-pound competition when he defeated Michael Heutzenroeder of La Pine by fall.

In the 285-pound competition, Travis Jonsson took fourth and John Lommen was sixth.

Bobcats take 14th

Samuel Osias scored all 14 team points for Nestucca in the Bishop Invite when he placed fourth in the 120-pound competition.

The Bobcats finished 14th in the Bishop team standings, beating out Kennedy.