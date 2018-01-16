BEACH RESCUE: Incident at Hug Point

A stranded beachgoer is safe after being rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter near Cannon Beach.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, the man became stranded Sunday, Jan. 14, by a high tide at Hug Point.

The Coast Guard watchstanders from Sector Columbia River received a call from Astoria 911 dispatch at 11:52 a.m., on Sunday, Jan. 14, after the stranded tourist used his cellphone to call called 911. After receiving the report watchstanders diverted a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew already in the air to the scene.

The aircrew aboard the Jayhawk helicopter arrived on scene at 12:32 p.m., and after hoisting the man to safety, landed on a nearby beach and delivered the man to Cannon Beach EMS for further care.

The condition of the man and his name had not been released by authorities at the time of the release.

The Coast Guard reminds all residents and visitors to the Pacific Northwest Coast to always be aware of when the tide is expected to change. Knowing this information is the best way to stay out of trouble.