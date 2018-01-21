Alert: High wind warning until 1 p.m. Sunday

HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS…

* WINDS…South 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

* LOCATION…Beaches and headlands of the South Washington Coast, North Oregon Coast, and Central Coast of Oregon. Relatively lighter winds are expected for the coastal communities.

* TIMING…Strongest winds are expected Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds may blow down trees, branches, and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* AFFECTED AREAS: CENTRAL OREGON COAST … NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Warning means hazardous weather conditions of strong and damaging winds are imminent or highly likely in the warning area.

