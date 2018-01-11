Alert: High Wind Warning until 05:00PM Thursday

…HIGH WIND WATCH UPGRADED TO A HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM PST THURSDAY NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS… The National Weather Service in Portland has upgraded the High Winds Watch to a High Wind Warning for areas near beaches and headlands, which is in effect from 8 AM to 5 PM PST Thursday.

* WINDS…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* TIMING…The strongest winds will occur on Thursday between mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds may blow down trees, branches, and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Warning means hazardous weather conditions of strong and damaging winds are imminent or highly likely in the warning area.